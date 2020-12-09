Preview: VW ID.4 electric vehicle

Share



As part of its e-offensive, the Volkswagen brand plans to offer electric cars in all major vehicle segments by 2022 and aims to become the world market leader in e-mobility in the coming years. Chris Price preveiws the second EV in its line-up, the ID.4…

Following the launch of its electric hatchback, the ID.3, VW has revealed its next all electric-model: the ID.4. It’s a five-seat electric SUV, similar in size to the popular VW Tiguan, and is available with two battery sizes: a 52kWh unit and a larger 77kWh battery. However, it’s expected only the larger battery pack will be offered initially, with the cheaper 52kWh models available later in 2021.

VW claims the larger battery model is capable of unlocking a range of 323 miles on a single charge – more than enough to address range anxiety for most people. A 201bhp electric motor powers the rear axle, capable of propelling the car from 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 99mph. As for charging, various levels are anticipated with the highest level (125kW charging) capable of delivering 199 miles of range in just half an hour.

Touch and voice control

Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV features ample space and a modern design. Passenger volume is similar to the Tiguan despite the overall smaller footprint, with 41.1 inches (104.4cm) of leg room for front passengers and 37.6 inches (95.5cm) in the rear seat. Boot space comes in at 543 litres with all seats in place, or 1,575 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Mirroring the futuristic look of the exterior, the interior is completely controlled by either touch or voice control. The 5.3-inch ID.Cockpit (digital driver display) replaces the traditional instrument cluster and is operated with touch-sensitive controls on the leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel. Three tiles show the most important information, with the display for battery status and range underneath. The traditional gearshift is replaced by a large rocker switch on the right of the ID.Cockpit, and a control panel to the left of the steering wheel integrates the lighting functions, including automatic headlights.

A 10-inch Discover Pro touch infotainment display is located in the middle of the dash panel, angled slightly towards the driver. This screen can be configured to driver preference and manages the standard navigation system, all telematics, entertainment, driver-assistance systems and vehicle settings. Menus can be moved using gesture control, simply by swiping your hand in front of the screen. Sliders for volume and temperature adjustment are located on the inclined surface below the display.

Also standard on the ID.4 is natural voice control called “Hello ID.” The car follows the instructions spoken by the driver and passengers and is capable of understanding simple commands from everyday language, such as “Hello ID., I’m cold” to turn up the heat.

Volkswagen ID.4 offers a range of comfort and convenience features found throughout the rest of the brand’s lineup include rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone Climatronic® climate control, and KESSY® keyless access. To manage cold temperatures, the ID.4 features a standard heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and washer nozzles, and, on all-wheel-drive models, a heated windscreen.