Ofcom to help protect children as Online Harms bill introduced

The regulator will also be able to fine Facebook and other tech giants billions of pounds, and require them to publish an audit of efforts to tackle posts that are harmful but not illegal.

Under the proposed legislation, social media firms will face fines up to 10 per cent of their turnover for breaching Duty of Care laws, as ministers pledged there will be “no safe space online for horrors like child sexual abuse or terrorism”.

Unveiling the new Duty of Care in an article for The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said the Government will take powers to shut down firms that fail to remove child abuse, terrorism or suicide content from their sites by blocking their access to UK users.

But he stopped short of immediately introducing criminal sanctions against named directors whose companies failed to comply with the Duty of Care – as demanded by children’s charities and campaigners including the NSPCC.

Instead, these will be held back as “reserve” powers that will be marshalled against the tech giants if they fail to clean up their acts or do not allow Ofcom access to their algorithms which have been blamed for promoting harmful content to children.