Nissan Leaf celebrates 10 years of electric driving

It doesn’t feel like that long of course, but Nissan is celebrating ten years of electric driving as its mass-market LEAF enters its second decade of production.

Driven by more than 180,000 people across Europe, the LEAF has prevented a massive 2.5 million tonnes of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere every year, claims Nissan, while covering enough kilometres to drive around the earth 400,000 times.

Announcing the global milestone, Gianluca de Ficchy, Chairman of Nissan AMIEO, said:

“With more than half a million LEAF sold globally, customers continue to embrace this pioneering electric vehicle. In celebrating how far we have come, we are pleased to highlight the impact our owners have made, leading us all towards a greener future.”

Cleaner future

As its battery capacity, performance and efficiency have continued to improve, the Nissan LEAF has attracted the biggest and most loyal driver community worldwide. Owners have collectively travelled approximately 16 billion clean air kilometres since launch.



Equipped with a zero-emission powertrain, the LEAF is optimised from the ground up, delivering a fully electrified driving experience. On average, it can regenerate 744 kWh of clean energy every year when driven 18,000 kilometres – enough to power a mobile phone for 372 years, claims the manufacturer.

Says Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO:

“As customer demand for EVs expands, and the need for them to be embedded into our daily lives increases, Nissan is committed to developing advanced electrified cars with technologies that help drivers feel more confident, connected and excited to join the EV revolution.”

In July this year, Nissan unveiled the all-electric crossover coupe Ariya which is billed as a key model in the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan. Under this plan, Nissan intends to sell 1 million electrified vehicles annually by 2023, including EVs and vehicles with e-POWER electrified powertrains.

You can find more information about the electric Nissan LEAF at www.nissan-europe.com . To view the Decade by the Numbers in full, visit here .

