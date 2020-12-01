Netflix adds BBFC ratings to all content

Share



Netflix is to become the first streaming service in the UK to carry a BBFC age rating on all TV seasons and feature films, helping families to choose appropriate content.

The innovative partnership between a streaming service and the regulator has now reached the joint goal of 100% coverage of BBFC age ratings on the platform. This milestone has been welcomed by Caroline Dinenage, Minister of State for Digital and Culture.

Netflix applies BBFC Guidelines standards to content, with the BBFC setting those standards and auditing ratings to ensure consistency. Netflix has now populated its entire catalogue of original and acquired content with BBFC age ratings, giving families in the UK trusted age rating guidance and advice.

Says David Austin, Chief Executive of the BBFC:

“With people spending increasing amounts of time online, it’s more important than ever for families to have clear, consistent advice on content so they can choose well. This innovative partnership with one of the biggest services in the UK has allowed us to do just that – and we’re delighted that Netflix’s entire UK catalogue now carries BBFC age ratings, which people know and trust. No matter what families choose to watch, they can watch with confidence.”

Adds Jessica Stansfield, Director of Ratings Policy and Compliance at Netflix:

“We wanted our members to see the same trusted age ratings on our service as they recognise from cinema and DVD – to simplify the process of choosing content, however they watch. We’ve been working closely with the BBFC for nearly a decade now, and we’re excited that our partnership has moved to the next level.

“BBFC age ratings are trusted in the UK, and together we’re now providing our members with the information they need. Our continuing partnership with the BBFC allows us to ensure our members always press play on content that is right for them and their families.”

According to recent BBFC research, nearly nine in ten (88%) of parents find BBFC age ratings on Netflix useful in helping them to choose content well for their family.

Families can now choose content safe in the knowledge that everything they press play on is rated to BBFC standards. Netflix’s parental controls are also powered by BBFC data. Netflix has also improved its parental controls based on BBFC data and member feedback.

Concludes BBFC’s David Austin:

“We hope that others will follow Netflix‘s lead and provide comprehensive, trusted, well understood age ratings and ratings info, consistent with film and DVD, on their UK platforms.

“Our research shows a great demand for consistent age ratings, with 94% of parents saying it’s important to have consistent ratings across all video on-demand platforms, rather than a variety of bespoke ratings systems.”

