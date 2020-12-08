Lime partners with what3words to find mis-parked e-bikes and scooters faster

Share



E-bike and scooter provider Lime has partnered with geocoding system what3words to help members of the public report mis-parked e-bikes and scooters more easily.

The partnership will allow Lime users and members of the public to report the exact location of an incorrectly parked vehicle using what3words.

By identifying the what3words address for the 3m square of the vehicle using the free what3words app, the precise location can be shared with Lime’s customer services team using three simple words, via email, at support@li.me allowing them to send operations teams directly to the 3m square to retrieve the vehicle.

what3words’ location technology works by dividing the earth’s surface into 57 trillion 3m squares, with a unique three-word address assigned to each square. For example, ///pine.trail.pass is the what3words address of a precise 3m square in London’s Hyde Park. It is particularly useful when identifying locations that are not captured by conventional address systems, as can be the case with mis-parked or illegally vandalised e-bikes and scooters.

In addition to helping Lime to correct instances of mis-parking even faster, the partnership will also support Lime in reaching it’s “Ride Green” 2025 carbon negative target, ensuring its operations team avoid unnecessary mileage by pinpointing a vehicle’s exact location in towns and cities all over the world.

Says Florence Milner, Lime’s General Manager for UK and Ireland:

“Lime has invested in industry-leading safeguards to ensure the vast majority of our users park responsibly. However, we know shared schemes can sometimes create parking challenges, which is why we’re proud to be partnering with what3words to ensure any issues can be identified and rectified even faster, making sure our service really does deliver for everyone.

Adds David Shakory, what3words’ Director Partnerships:

“We are very pleased that the leading micromobility provider Lime is working with what3words, using our innovative system to improve public order and to integrate e-bikes and e-scooters even better into the urban landscape. In future, anyone who discovers mis-parked e-scooters or e-bikes will be able to use a what3words address to provide simple and precise location information”

The partnership builds on Lime’s existing investment in ensuring users park responsibly. This includes geofenced “no parking” zones, on-board tip over sensors, in-app warning messaging and Lime’s driving school developed in partnership with the AA and DriveTech.

Lime’s operations team in London is now almost completely pedal-powered, following the provider’s partnership with e-cargo and passenger bike service Pedal Me to service its shared e-bike scheme – which has operated in the capital for over 2 years with over 2 million rides completed. Where vans are still used they are electric, and charged using renewable electricity.

