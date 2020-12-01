Facebook to pay UK publishers for news content

The Guardian reported that publishers could expect “millions” in the deal.

The decision comes after years of tension between the social network and news publishers, some of which have accused it of cashing in on advertising revenue by sharing content it does not own. Advertising revenues in traditional publishers have plummeted since the advent of social media.

The decline of traditional newspapers, which impacts local and regional journalism of importance to the public, has also been brought up in numerous government meetings with technology executives and has been a focus in some of the antitrust hearings in the US.

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch was one of the first to publicly call on Facebook to pay media organisations a fee for content in 2018. His publications were not included in the lineup.

However, Facebook News will only be available on the mobile app rather than a web browser. Facebook told the BBC that its earlier launch in the US has shown that new readers who have not interacted with the news organisations in the past made up 95pc of the traffic through the app.