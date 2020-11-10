Virgin Media launches voice-controlled Virgin TV 360

Share



Virgin Media is launching a new TV platform, Virgin TV 360, comprising a new Mini box, TV remote with voice control and smart new features.

Virgin TV 360 features all of the top TV channels and streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, all with 4k Ultra-High Definition and HDR viewing capabilities.

Customers can continue to record six programmes while watching a seventh, watch on-demand programmes and live TV in one room and pause and continue in another room seamlessly through a Virgin TV 360 box or a Mini box.

And with Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband, multiple users in the home can stream and watch their favourite shows and content all at the same time in the highest resolution, claims the company. Gigabit broadband speeds are also being rolled out by the company and are currently available to 6.8 million homes across the UK.

From launch, all new customers taking one of Virgin Media’s TV and broadband bundles will receive Virgin TV 360 as standard. Existing customers who take the Ultimate Oomph bundle, or existing customers who upgrade to Ultimate Oomph, will also be able to get Virgin TV 360 later this year – at no additional cost.

The Ultimate Oomph Bundle offers Virgin Media’s premium TV package, including 250 channels such as all Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport channels, two TV set-top boxes, ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, landline and an unlimited mobile SIM currently available for £79.99 per month. Virgin Media has also just announced a speed boost to 600Mbps for existing Ultimate Oomph customers.

Says David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“Virgin TV 360 is our most impressive TV service to date, providing one of the most complete and comprehensive viewing experiences available in the UK. Backed up by our ultrafast broadband, our new service allows TV lovers to watch all of their favourite channels, apps and on-demand content in one place or on the move. This really is game-changing TV and we know our customers will love it.”

New Virgin TV 360 features include:

Voice Search & Control – a new remote allows customers to use their voice to find the telly they love, open apps, pause, skip forward or back and breeze around content quickly.

Profiles – families can now create their own profiles so that they can control their own pause points, select their favourite channels and receive personalised recommendations.

Startover – lets customers skip back to the beginning of live programmes, even if they’ve already started.

New Mini box – recordings only need to be made once and can be shared across multiple set top boxes which allows for seamless Ultra-HD multi-room viewing throughout the home.

Upgraded Virgin TV Go app – offers a boosted on the go experience that allows customers to pause a programme on one set-top box and carry on watching it on their tablet in another room or on the move.

Say it, see it – With Voice Search & Control, customers can use their voice to navigate Virgin TV 360 by simply pressing the mic button and making their command – finding content quicker than ever before, curating watch lists, and even finding movies and shows featuring their favourite stars.

