Twitch launches Predictions to increase user engagement

Live streaming service Twitch has today launched Predictions which it describes as a fun new way for creators to engage with their community.

Streamers can set an event and its possible outcomes, and viewers can use Channel Points to predict what will happen next. For example, you can predict whether your favourite streamer will finally get their first win or not.

Viewers who guess correctly will win a proportionate share of Channel Points from the total pool. Channel Points do not hold any monetary value. Instead, they are used to unlock rewards that the streamer has enabled or added themselves.

Predictions – which was built in response to user feedback – creates a new way to interact on Twitch and join in on the action. For creators, it is hoped it will help them build a community and level up the viewing experience.

Twitch has so far enabled Predictions for 50% of its partner & affiliate channels in order to gather more user feedback ahead of making the feature more widely available. It claims this will take place by the end of 2020.

Creators and mods included in the soft launch can now use the chat command/prediction or go to their stream manager and add the “Manage Predictions” quick action. They can then enter details on the prediction they want to run and the two outcomes possible. Once the information is complete, they are ready to start their prediction.

