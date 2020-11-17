TfL to trial rental e-scooters across London

The competition, which has been launched today, is open to all e-scooter operators. Up to three will be selected to take part in the 12-month trial, which is due to start in spring 2021.

Guidance issued by the Department for Transport (DfT) in summer 2020 now allows local authorities in the UK to trial e-scooters as part of a rental scheme. The use of privately owned e-scooters on public roads is not covered by these changes and remains illegal in the UK.

The trials are part of a wider approach across TfL, London boroughs and national government to enable people to use greener forms of transport and help avoid a damaging, car-led recovery from coronavirus, which would make air quality worse and increase congestion.

Working together, TfL, London Councils and the boroughs will co-ordinate a trial in the capital, promoting safe and consistent standards across a defined, geographically limited trial area on London’s streets. Around one-third of London’s boroughs have expressed their intention to join the trial initially, with more considering joining at a later stage.

Operators taking part in the selection process will be assessed on their ability to meet strict safety requirements and high operating standards. Operators will also be required to provide critical data for TfL and the boroughs to understand the impact of e-scooters on London’s transport goals, including Vision Zero, a shift to walking, cycling and public transport, zero-emission targets and other aspects of the Mayor’s Healthy Streets approach. This data will be shared with the DfT as it looks to bring in new legislation in this field.

Boroughs will have to control parking locations for e-scooters to protect against street clutter and will be able to designate certain areas as ‘no-go areas’ – where e-scooters cannot be ridden and will automatically come to a safe stop – or as ‘go-slow areas’, where the speed of the e-scooter will be automatically limited to 8mph. Like all other vehicles, e-scooters will be banned from riding on pavements but will be able to use the same space as bicycles.

The total number of e-scooters involved in the trial has not yet been determined, but TfL and the boroughs expect to start cautiously with between 60 to 150 e-scooters per participating borough, with e-scooters able to move freely across the trial area.

Says Michael Hurwitz, TfL’s Director of Transport Innovation:

“We’re determined to make sure that London recovers from coronavirus as safely and sustainably as possible and are supportive of innovative solutions that could help.

“Safety will be our number one priority during this e-scooter rental trial, which will be critical to providing the data and insights we need to determine whether e-scooters are a viable part of a greener and healthier future for London. We’ll continue to take the interests of all Londoners into account as we work towards starting the trial next year.”

Adds Fred Jones, UK General Manager of TIER:

“Today’s announcement is exciting and TIER is applying to participate in the London trial, which we believe can bring huge benefits to the city.

“The environmental impact of switching from cars to e-scooters for short journeys is staggering. TIER research has found that e-scooters could replace 1.2million car trips in the capital every single day, resulting in a 233-tonne reduction in daily CO2 emissions.

“With our COVID-safe helmets on every trip and an energy network that will generate millions for local stores and cafes, climate-neutral TIER is well-placed to be London’s safe, sustainable partner in the capital’s economic recovery. We very much hope to work with the city on this scheme.”