POP player launches on Freeview Play

POP Player is now available on the Freeview Play platform, enabling kids and families across the UK to watch their favourite POP, Tiny Pop and POP Max shows on-demand, whenever they want.

POP Player is a free on-demand service, featuring children’s content aimed at 4-11-year olds. The line up includes Tiny Pop’s True and the Rainbow Kingdom and Enchantimals, which both have fun Christmas Specials showing in December, and Remy and Boo.

From POP there’s also series such as Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures and Miraculous plus there’s Pokémon and Power Rangers on POP Max. The POP player allows kids to browse by genre and channel, as well as save their favourite shows. Parents can also rest easy safe in the knowledge that anything they choose within the app will be age-appropriate.

POP Player is the tenth on-demand service to launch on the Freeview Play platform, joining BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play and more.

Built into millions of TVs and with a huge range of content available all for free, Freeview Play is designed to make it easier to discover new shows and find your favourites, with the option to browse hand-picked recommendations and a universal search across all content.

Says Simon Hunt, Director of Strategy and Business Development for Freeview Play:

“We could not be more excited about the launch of POP Player. From PJ Masks to My Little Pony it’s home to some of the best-loved kids’ content, and it is all available for free. It is one way we can help give parents more of the freedom and flexibility they need, and just in time for Christmas 2020.”

POP Player is rolling out across Freeview Play devices from today, with full coverage coming soon. Viewers can access POP Player from the Freeview Play button on their remote, or via the Explore Freeview Play app on Channel 100.

POP is also available on FREEVIEW 206 | YOUVIEW 206 | SKY 616 | VIRGIN 736 | FREESAT 603

