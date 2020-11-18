New petrol and diesel cars to be banned from 2030

However, some hybrids will still be allowed, he confirmed. It is part of what Mr Johnson calls a “green industrial revolution” to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear energy.

The decision was made as part of an ambitious ten-point plan which, the government says, will support up to 250,000 British jobs.

Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

“Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, I haven’t lost sight of our ambitious plans to level up across the country. My Ten Point Plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net-zero by 2050.

“Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future.”

Adds a spokesperson from the Data Communications Company (DCC) – the organisation that operates a wireless infrastructure which underpins the country’s network of smart energy meters.

“The Government’s new green plan is exciting for everyone who’s working to help Britain cut its carbon emissions. The decision to invest £1.3bn in electric vehicle (EV) charging points is of particular significance, as this will boost deployment and usage of EV charging in both public spaces and on private driveways.

“To increase EV adoption and meet the ambitious target of no more new petrol or diesel cars by 2030, drivers will need an easy-to-use, secure and fair charging network – one that delivers a consistent consumer experience everywhere. And to protect our grid from this considerable new demand for electricity, the energy industry needs to be able to control load, based on high quality data.”

To support EV (electric vehicle) acceleration, the Prime Minister announced: