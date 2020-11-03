New Motion extends electric vehicle charging network

Share



Electric vehicle charging provider, NewMotion, has announced a roaming partnership with UK charge point operator Osprey Charging, formerly Engenie.

Under the partnership, 259 rapid connections will be added to NewMotion’s public charging network. NewMotion recently connected the 170,000th charge point to its roaming network and now counts over 3,000 charging locations in the UK.

Osprey Charging operates a nationwide network of rapid DC charge points that charge at 50kW, with higher power chargers coming soon. These rapid chargers can provide 80-100 miles of range in 20-30 minutes, depending on the model of electric vehicle (EV). In comparison, an AC 7-22kW charge point can take 4-11 hours to fully charge an EV battery. As such, DC charge points are highly valued by EV drivers whilst on-the-go as they offer a quick and reliable service.

NewMotion and Osprey Charging are part of Hubject’s international intercharge network, the leading platform for B2B interoperability services with over 750 partners worldwide. Hubject provides open and standardised interfaces for its partners to onboard and start roaming with other, cross-country and cross-operator industry players.

Says Alan McCleave, UK General Manager of NewMotion:

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Osprey and grow our public roaming network further. Drivers value fast charging when they are on the go, and together we can now offer a first-class charging experience whether drivers are at work, home or out and about.

Adds Ian Johnston, Osprey Charging CEO:

“Osprey Charging is a totally open-access public charging network, so it’s important to us to be available in the e-mobility services that drivers turn to when they need a charge. The partnership with NewMotion enabled via Hubject allows more EV drivers to discover our rapid chargers across the UK, and to easily start and pay for a charge. Whilst we offer contactless payment as standard, we appreciate and embrace the added benefits to customers that belonging to a reliably connected roaming service brings.”

The availability of public charging infrastructure is a key consideration for drivers when making the switch to driving electric and so roaming agreements are believed to help EV adoption by easing the pressure of range anxiety. Roaming, or interoperability, is the creation of an open network where drivers access the charging services of all operators in the network with just a single charge card.

NewMotion currently collaborates with over 200 partner charging networks to provide what it claims is Europe’s largest roaming network for EV charging. This network offers drivers access to over 155,000 charge points across 35 European countries.

