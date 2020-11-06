NASA among finalists of Diversity in Tech Awards

Share



Multi-nationals Hewlett Packard Enterprise NASA and Ernst & Young are among the finalists for this year’s Diversity in Tech Awards (DITA) which takes place virtually on Tuesday the 10th November 2020 at 5 pm GMT.

The ceremony, which acknowledges and celebrates Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I) – and recognises organisations that have made strides in diversity and inclusion in the workplace and community – has moved to an online format due to COVID-19.

Over 300 submissions were received from 24 countries all over the world from Australia to China to Nigeria to the United States of America and many more. The open and inclusive event features over 14 categories, including women in tech and diversity in tech awards. The LGBTQ+ Inclusion Award, the Cultural Inclusion Award, the Tech Leader Award, the Trailblazer Award, the Digital Transformation Award are just some of the categories featured.

Speaking about global reach of this year’s awards, Tracey Carney, Managing Director of the Diversity in Tech Awards said:

“Back in June 2020 when we launched the awards, we knew we were working on something special. Our entire team is so humbled by the reception this event has received internationally. To receive over 300 nominates from over 24 countries is a fantastic acknowledgement of the passion and persistence of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion advocates everywhere. One of the nicest parts of our job is letting someone know they have been nominated, it means so much to them to get this recognition. The role in taking the time to nominate is so important and so greatly appreciated by all our nominees”

Now in its third year, the Diversity in Tech Awards (formerly Women in Tech Awards) will also include exciting keynote speakers, panels, and fireside discussions. Speakers include Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer at Vice Media Group, Andrew Macadam, Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups Europe, Furkan Karayal, Founder and CEO of Diversein.com and Abadesi Osunsade, Founder of the Hustle Crew and co-host of Techish podcast.

Attendees include a wide range of global DE&I advocates, international tech executives, VIPs, government representatives, and nominees.

The Diversity In Tech Awards are organised by the Dublin Tech Summit team, with tickets to the virtual ceremony free of charge. For further information please visit: https://diversityintechawards. com/

