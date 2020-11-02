Men’s health: 6 Apps to Improve your Wellbeing
As the UK marks Movember which aims to improve mental health and prevent suicide as well as tackling prostate and testicular cancers, we look at 6 apps that can also help to improve men’s health…
In a world as stressful as this, we’re probably all on our phones much more than usual. In fact, how many of you are receiving the weekly update letting you know your phone usage was up a certain per cent over last week? That’s right – we’re all in the same boat.
But instead of spending your time swiping through TikTok or playing Words with Friends, men can use that time wisely by improving their overall health with some of the most highly recommended fitness-focused and mindfulness apps.
In conjunction with Dr. Myles Spar, chief medical officer of Vault Health, a men’s telehealth startup offering direct-to-consumer prescription treatments, we’ve organised a list of 6 must-have apps for men’s health:
2. Calm
Calm instructs users with sessions ranging from 3 to 25 minutes that emphasize relief from anxiety, stress, and insomnia. It features Daily Calm, a 10-minute program to help ease you into the day or unwind with before bed.
3. MyFitnessPal
Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, MyFitnessPal is designed to help you reach your goals. MyFitnessPal is the world’s most popular health and fitness app. Log your exercise and steps, quickly and easily track your food, get support and motivation, reach your goals, and celebrate your success!
4. Stop, Breathe, & Think
The idea behind Stop, Breathe, & Think is that taking a few minutes each day to feel calm is as important as regular exercise. This app is useful for beginners because it features a section, Learn to Meditate, with information on the benefits and neuroscience of mindfulness as well as what to expect when you get started.
5. Headspace
The tagline for Headspace is, “Brilliant things happen in calm minds.” Headspace was co-founded by Andy Puddicombe, who spent over 10 years studying meditation before becoming a Buddhist monk. This highly-rated app offers guided meditations for all experience levels, allowing you to browse their collections and pick sessions to suit your mood and lifestyle.
Whether at home, at the gym, or outdoors, stay in shape with Fitness Coach. The app features dozens of sessions of various training sessions and hundreds of exercises to progress all muscles of your body. Choose your goal and the app will make a program according to each person’s level of fitness.
For more information and health tips, visit www.vaulthealth.com.