Men’s health: 6 Apps to Improve your Wellbeing

It’s free and this app has a ton of meditations to follow, ranging from 1 minute to 60 when you’re needing a break. With a wide variety of options to suit all levels, the 10% Happier app comes from Dan Harris, the ABC news correspondent and author of the best-seller, 10% Happier, which is a terrific book.

Calm instructs users with sessions ranging from 3 to 25 minutes that emphasize relief from anxiety, stress, and insomnia. It features Daily Calm, a 10-minute program to help ease you into the day or unwind with before bed.



Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, MyFitnessPal is designed to help you reach your goals. MyFitnessPal is the world’s most popular health and fitness app. Log your exercise and steps, quickly and easily track your food, get support and motivation, reach your goals, and celebrate your success!



The idea behind Stop, Breathe, & Think is that taking a few minutes each day to feel calm is as important as regular exercise. This app is useful for beginners because it features a section, Learn to Meditate, with information on the benefits and neuroscience of mindfulness as well as what to expect when you get started.

The tagline for Headspace is, “Brilliant things happen in calm minds.” Headspace was co-founded by Andy Puddicombe, who spent over 10 years studying meditation before becoming a Buddhist monk. This highly-rated app offers guided meditations for all experience levels, allowing you to browse their collections and pick sessions to suit your mood and lifestyle.



6. Fitness Coach

Whether at home, at the gym, or outdoors, stay in shape with Fitness Coach. The app features dozens of sessions of various training sessions and hundreds of exercises to progress all muscles of your body. Choose your goal and the app will make a program according to each person’s level of fitness.

