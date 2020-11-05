Hyundai named Manufacturer of the Year at EVIEs

Share



Hyundai Motor UK has secured a top accolade at the inaugural Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence awards (EVIEs). The company was named ‘Manufacturer of the Year’, fighting off stiff competition from Groupe PSA and Nissan.

The expert judging panel noted Hyundai Motor’s range of ultra-low emission products, alongside the company’s dedicated fleet team. Additionally, the brand’s Kona and Ioniq product ranges, as well as the Nexo fuel-cell vehicle were all acknowledged as being ‘game-changing’ for the UK market.

Liam Stoker, EVIEs Head Judge, said: “The calibre of nominations for the inaugural Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards, organised by Solar Media, has been exceptional, and that was particularly felt within the Manufacturer of the Year category.”

He continues: “Hyundai stood out from other nominees this year due to the company’s commitment to providing products to meet all needs, and our judging panel felt the addition of the Kona and Ioniq vehicles in particular had been game changing for the UK EV market. We congratulate Hyundai UK on a thoroughly deserved award.”

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded Manufacturer of the Year. This award is testament to our Company’s commitment to clean mobility now and in the future and to ensuring the greatest level of choice for our customers. Our award-winning Kona and IONIQ ranges have attracted many new customers to our brand and there is much more to come with the launch next year of our new IONIQ brand heralding our next-generation electric vehicles.”

Almost three-quarters of the Hyundai line-up will be electrified by the end of this year with the launch of a series of electrified powertrains across the range. Despite the challenging 2020 market, Hyundai has sold more than 18,000 electrified cars so far this year. Of these, more than 7,000 were pure electric – a rise of around 400% over the same period in 2019.

