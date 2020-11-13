Google breaks promise of ‘unlimited’ free Google Photos

Google now says instead it will limit storage to just 15GB of storage per account but that includes apps like Gmail and Google Drive. Anyone wishing to store more than that will have to pay for one of the company’s storage plans. More storage is available through its Google One plans costing £7.99 per month for two terabytes (2,000GB).

Photos uploaded before June 2021, when the change happens, will not count towards users’ limits. The change will mean that users who continue to upload photos will run out of space for emails faster.