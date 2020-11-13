eBay launches early Black Friday deal with 20% reduction

Share

eBay is kicking off its Black Friday deals early with a 20% coupon going live today (Friday 13th) and running until 11:59PM on November 19th.

By using the code PURCHASE20 at the checkout, eBay claims you will be able to get 20% off over 2 million products from over 800 sellers listed on the site. You can see some of the offers below.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6″ Laptop – Space Grey REFURB-A WAS: £439.20 NOW: £351.36

The Huawei MateBook D 15.6″ Laptop comes with a powerful Ryzen 5 processor. So you’re able to plough through demanding WFH tasks with ease.

DJI Mavic Mini Ultraportable Drone Compact Flycam 3-Axis Gimbal 2.7K Camera WAS: £379.00 NOW: £303.20

An ultralight frame allows for a staggering 30 minutes maximum flight time from the included intelligent flight battery, so you can capture all your walks in the countryside this lockdown.

Sage the Barista Pro Bean to Cup Espresso Coffee Machine Matte Black Truffle – WAS: £699.00 NOW: £559.20

Barista-quality performance to create café quality coffee without even leaving the house.

New Nintendo Switch Lite Handheld Gaming Console UK Seller Grey – WAS £189.79 NOW: £151.83

The console for gamers on the go. Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, lightweight addition to the Nintendo Switch family that is sure to keep the kids entertained at home for hours.

Simba Mattress Refurbished Hybrid | Which? Best Buy June 2020 | Foam & Springs WAS: £349 NOW: £279.20

Experience gravity-defying comfort and sleep cooler on the only mattress with Simba’s unique, patented titanium Aerocoil® spring-comfort layer, so you can sleep easy this winter.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum – Refurbished – 1 Year Guarantee WAS: £349 NOW: £279.20

Up to 60 minutes’ run time (in Suction mode I with non-motorised tool). Direct drive cleaner head removes ground-in dirt from carpets, to clear up any mess made from that extra baking you’re doing in the kitchen.

Check out the full list of deals available on eBay

