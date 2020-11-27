Dyson to invest £2.75 billion over 5 years

It will use this investment money to fund research in robotics, next-generation motor technology, smart products, machine learning and material science.

The company will also focus on the commercialisation of its solid-state battery technology, which it claims will allow it to build cleaner, longer-lasting and more efficient batteries.

Investments will be spread across Dyson’s operations in Singapore, the UK and the Philippines. Dyson aims to double its range of products by 2025.

In the UK, the company said it was “deepening its commitment” to its Hullavington and Malmesbury campuses in Wiltshire and confirmed that it would be hiring for new roles in both. The new investment will pay for more engineers and scientists in fields such as software, machine learning and robotics.