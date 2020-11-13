Amazon.com becomes fifth most visited site globally

Share



Data presented by Buy Shares shows that e-commerce platform Amazon.com was the fifth most visited website globally in September 2020. The website attracted 5.2 billion visitors.

The research ranked the top ten most visited websites in September. Google.com emerged top with 105 billion visitors. YouTube.com ranked second with 36.4 billion visitors, followed by Facebook.com with 25.3 billion visitors. In the fourth slot, there is Wikipedia.org, with 17.5 billion visitors.

Photo sharing platform Instagram.com ranked sixth with 5.2 billion visitors, followed by Yahoo.com at 4.9 billion visitors. Adult website Pornhub.com ranks eight with 4.9 billion visitors.

Reddit.com had 4.5 billion visitors, followed by Xvideos.com, with 4.3 billion visitors. Among the top ten most visited websites, Amazon.com was the only e-commerce platform. The research ties Amazon’s popularity to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the research report:

“During the period, Amazon was among the beneficiaries, as many people turned to e-commerce services to purchase essential items. Most governments imposed lockdowns limiting the movement of people to curb the spread of the virus. Amazon should expect more traffic as different regions continue to battle with a second wave of the health crisis. In general, changes in consumer preferences are reflected in Amazon’s traffic.”

The research also analyzed the top ten Google search queries during Q3 2020. The word Google was top with an Index of 100. Other search queries that made it to the list include Facebook (81), YouTube (76), Weather (52), News (46), Amazon (37), Translate (35), Whatsapp (30), Instagram (29), and Videos (27)

The full story, statistics, and information can be found here: https://buyshares.co.nz/2020/ 11/12/amazon-becomes-5th-most- visited-website-globally-with- over-5bn-monthly-visitors/

