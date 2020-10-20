Xiaomi brings Mi 10T 5G smartphone range to UK

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: The UK’s cheapest 5G smartphone at £229

Following Apple’s recent 5G announcement, Chinese brand Xiaomi has announced several new 5G  Android models for the UK including the Mi 10T Lite (pictured above) for £229.

Building on Xiaomi’s existing technology, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T feature new photography features. Both the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T offer a triple camera setup with a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera, 5MP macro camera and 20MP front camera. 

Six standalone long exposure modes are provided, including Moving crowd – which focuses on an idle subject while blurring dynamic surroundings –  and Star trails which creates a swirling starry sky effect. Photo Clones captures four of you in a single shot.

The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T also offer new video features. Video Clones captures “two selves” in one video, while Dual Video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously, making it ideal for capturing surprise reactions. Finally, Time-lapse selfie video lets users create a fast-forward effect for more engaging vlogs. 

With a 360° ambient light sensor built-in, the screen can intelligently adjust brightness – even in backlit conditions – while the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T boast one of Xiaomi’s biggest flagship series batteries (5,000mAh). Both the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 processor and are, claims the manufacturer, capable of desktop-level gaming thanks to the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU.

Available in the 8GB+256GB variant both in Cosmic Black and Aurora Blue, the Mi 10T Pro can be purchased at a recommended retail price of £599 on mi.com/uk from November 2nd, as well as via Vodafone and Three from November 6th. The Mi 10T will be available in the 6GB+128GB variant both in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver, and will cost approximately £469 on mi.com/uk and Amazon UK from November 2nd.

Finally the Mi 10T Lite features a  quad camera with 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. New software tools include Long exposure modes, Time-lapse selfie, Timed burst and Dual Video. Other features include Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G chipset,  large 4,820mAh battery and 33W fast charging capabilities.

The Mi 10T Lite will be available in two variants, 6GB+64G and 6GB+128GB, in Atlantic Blue, Pearl Gray and Rose Gold Beach with a recommended retail price of £229 and £299 respectively. It will be available for purchase on mi.com/uk and Amazon UK from October 26th, and via pre-order on Vodafone from October 30th.

It is also available at an early bird price of £199 (6GB+64GB) and £249 (6GB+128GB) on mi.com/uk and Amazon UK, from 0:00 to 23:59 BST on October 26th.

Mi 10T Series Quick Specs:

  Mi 10T Pro Mi 10T Mi 10T Lite
Display 144Hz 6.67″ TrueColor DotDisplay

20:9 aspect ratio, 2400×1080 FHD+, 

AdaptiveSync display: 30Hz/48Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz/144Hz 

Support MEMC
Support DCI-P3, HDR10

Brightness: 500 nits (typ), 650 nits max brightness (typ)

Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)

Sunlight display 3.0, Reading mode 3.0

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

360° ambient light sensor

 120Hz 6.67” DotDisplay 

20:9 aspect ratio, 2400×1080 FHD+

AdaptiveSync display: 30Hz/48Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz

Color gamut: NTSC 84% (typ)

Brightness: 450 nits (typ)

Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)

HDR10

Sunlight display 3.0, Reading mode 3.0

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

360° ambient light sensor
Colour1 Cosmic Black, Aurora Blue Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver Atlantic Blue, Pearl Gray, Rose Gold Beach
Body Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 front and back

Aluminum alloy frame

 Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 front and back

Aluminum alloy frame

 Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 front and back

Plastic frame
Dimensions 165.1mm x 76.4mm x 9.33mm, 218g 165.1mm x 76.4mm x 9.33mm, 216g 165.3mm x 76.8mm x 9.0mm, 214.5g
Performance Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™️ 865

up to 2.84GHz clock speed

 Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™ 750G

up to 2.2GHz clock speed
Rear camera 108MP wide-angle camera, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel with OIS,

82° FOV, f/1.69, 7P lens

 

13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 123° FOV, f/2.4

 

5MP macro camera, f/2.4, AF 2-10cm

 64MP wide-angle camera, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 79.8° FOV, f/1.89, 6P lens

 

13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 123° FOV, f/2.4

 

5MP macro camera, f/2.4, AF 2-10cm

 64MP wide-angle camera, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 79.8° FOV

 f/1.89, 6P lens

 

8MP ultra-wide camera, 120° FOV, f/2.2

 

2MP macro camera, f/2.4 

FF (4cm) 

 

2MP depth sensor, f/2.4
Front camera 20MP in-display front camera

 77.7° FOV,  f/2.2

 16MP in-display front camera 

82.2° FOV, f/2.45
Connectivity WiFi 6

Dual SIM

Multi-functional NFC

IR blaster

 5G

Dual SIM

Multi-functional NFC

IR blaster
Unlock Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

AI Face Unlock
Charging 5,000mAh (typ) high-capacity battery

33W wired fast charging 

33W in-box charger

 4,820mAh (typ) high-capacity battery 

33W wired fast charging

33W in-box charger
Audio Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification

 Dual speakers 

Hi-Res Audio certification
Motor X-axis linear vibration motor Z-axis linear vibration motor
System MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Storage variants1   8GB+256GB 6GB+128GB 6GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB

 

 

