Virgin Media launch Google Nest Smart Home trial

Virgin Media trials Google Nest Smart Home packages that complement its ultrafast broadband

Expert installation and tech support available to ensure smart home devices work seamlessly

Virgin Media customers in Cardiff, Manchester and Southampton to trial the new service

Devices available on flexible payment plans starting at just £10 per month

Virgin Media has collaborated with Google Nest to trial a range of Smart Home products that can be added to customers’ existing packages.

Connected home security is a fast-growing market with three-quarters of people (73%) concerned about security and seven in 10 (68%) using at least one smart home security product. External cameras with live video connected to apps were top of consumers’ wish lists when it came to connected home security devices, with nearly a third (29%) of people wanting one for their home.

To cater for this growing demand, Virgin Media has partnered with Google to provide three bundles that include Google’s Nest Hub, cameras and doorbell products – all powered by Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband.

The Google Next Hub includes a touchscreen display and speaker allowing users to control connected devices in their home, get answers to questions from Google, watch videos on YouTube, play songs, and establish personal routines. The Hub also connects to other smart devices, such as the Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Cam, to help see and talk to whoever’s at the door and keep an eye on your home.

Initially, the new range of Smart Home bundles with Google Nest will only be available to Virgin Media customers in Cardiff, Manchester and Southampton.

The Smart Home bundles are available on flexible payment plans spread over an 18 or 36 month contract and start from £10 per month. Each bundle also includes inclusive setup and installation from a specially trained engineer as well as ongoing tech support at no extra cost.

Says Annie Brooks, Executive Director of Product at Virgin Media:

“Our ultrafast broadband, combined with Google’s exciting range of smart security products, allow our customers to take their smart-home ambitions to the next level and stay safe and secure. The flexible range of bundles on offer give our customers even more ways to get their hands on the smartest home security tech and with our specially trained engineers and support on hand from day one, they can have complete confidence in the service.”

Virgin Media Smart Home bundles with inclusive tech support

As part of Virgin Media’s Smart Home trial, three different bundles are available:

Smart Home (£10 p/m on a 36 month contract or £20 p/m on an 18 month contract)

Includes Nest Hello Doorbell and Nest Hub (7 inch screen)

Smart Home Pro (£21 p/m on a 36 months contract or £42p/m on an 18 month contract)

Includes Nest Hello Doorbell, Nest Hub Max (10 inch screen, 6.5MP camera), Nest Indoor Cam and Nest Outdoor Cam

Smart Home Pro Max (£28 p/m on a 36 months contract or £56p/m on an 18 month contract)

Includes Nest Hello Doorbell, Nest Hub Max (10 inch screen, 6.5MP camera), 2 x Nest Indoor Cam, 2 x Nest Outdoor Cam

