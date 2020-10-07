TV and Quarantine: A Perfect Match

Share



We all know that too much TV is bad for us, but during quarantine watching your favorite shows can keep you entertained. When the days are long and you are looking for something to do, TV can be a welcome distraction.

You can now watch live TV programs regardless of whether or not you have a cable connection. With a Cox subscription, you can have access to award shows, premieres, television series, news, and live sports. If you are in quarantine, don’t feel guilty about snuggling on the sofa with popcorn and TV, because it can actually be beneficial. Here’s how:

Connect with the Outside World

If you are missing your friends and family, watching a live sports game or a new TV series with them is still possible. Video chat is a fun way to stay connected with the outside world, and television can be something you enjoy with a friend.

Schedule a time to watch together, or have a virtual party and invite a small group of people. This will give you an event to look forward to and may even become a regular occurrence.

Change Your Mood

There might be days when you feel flat during quarantine, but watching TV can change your mood. A good comedy will give you the giggles, while an intense game of sport will make you feel energized. Thrillers will have you on the edge of your seat, and documentaries will give you a look into other people’s lives.

With more time spent at home, gardening and home renovation shows have been popular. These home lifestyle programs will inspire you to DIY!

Start the Conversation

When your movements are limited, it can be hard to know what to talk about when you do see other people. Awards shows, sports, movies, and series are all good conversation starters. Whether it is a video conference for work, a virtual coffee date with your friends, or talking to the cashier at your local grocery store, you will always have something to say.

If you live with other members of your family and don’t leave the house, you will quickly run out of things to talk about. TV can reignite the conversation and be a way your family can spend quality time together.

Sit Back and Relax

For some, quarantine has been a time for exercising, home maintenance, cleaning, and baking. Others have been juggling working from home with children who are remote learning. No matter how you are spending your days in quarantine, you should always make time to relax.

Watching TV with your feet up will help you unwind, and give you a chance to forget about the stressors of the day. If you live with others it can be hard to get “me time”, but taking an hour to watch something that is just for you can be a good time out.

TV and Quarantine

Quarantining will be easier when you have quality television programs to watch. You can view events, series, and movies with those you miss, and even hold a virtual TV party.

If you are feeling a bit low, a comedy will boost your mood, and watching your favorite sport or series will help you relax. Talking about TV can be a good conversation starter, and these days it is easier than ever to watch your favorite shows, wherever you are!

