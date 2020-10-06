Top 50 Driving Stresses – Snow tops the list

Share

Loud passengers, driving in an unknown area, overtaking cyclists and having to drive in the snow are among the biggest driving stresses.

A study of 2,000 motorists revealed almost half said other drivers make them more concerned on the roads than they do themselves. And a third said driving is often the most stressful time of their day.

Navigating a double roundabout, being in the car with a partner and back seat drivers also feature among the top 50 car stresses. It also emerged that 42 per cent of drivers feel more worried when they have passengers in the car, compared to when they are alone.

But the research, commissioned by Rescue Remedy, found 46 per cent make a lot of decisions in the car as they have time to think. And more than a quarter see it as a place to escape other life woes.

A spokesman for Rescue Remedy said: “The research shows how many elements there are to being in a car which can make it stress-inducing.

“It’s often hard to find balance and patience when there are a lot of external factors at play, and car journeys can often perpetuate worries about other life pressures.

“For many, this is what can make driving even more stressful, especially during a commute marred with delays, diversions and noise.”

The study also found 44 per cent find a demanding drive leaves them feeling overwhelmed for the rest of their day. A quarter of motorists find parallel parking stressful and a fifth admitted they avoid it altogether due to fears that something may go wrong.

Blind corners, changing lanes at peak time and being the driver with unfamiliar passengers also featured on the list.

It also emerged more than half of those polled feel most comfortable with their partner as a passenger, while drivers feel least at ease with colleagues and siblings. Despite this, 43 per cent have fallen out with their other half because of a disagreement during a journey, with four in 10 admitted it was caused by discussing their driving skills.

A tenth admitted they feel paranoid when passengers comment on their driving and a sixth get agitated. But when the tables are turned more than a quarter have been known to make remarks while they are in the passenger seat.

However, 59 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, believe the car is a good place to have discussions with others. More than half have made social plans, 43 per cent have debated finances and more than a quarter have even discussed their relationship, career and workload.

Rescue Remedy’s spokesman added: “We can see that for many, car journeys are a source of stress and tension, but can also provide lots of families the time to communicate and make decisions together.

TOP 50 MOST STRESSFUL THINGS ABOUT DRIVING:

Driving in the snow Driving in an unknown area Driving in the rain Tailgaters Hitting a pothole Driving in the fog Driving in the dark Feeling like a large vehicle e.g. lorry/bus is too close to your car Getting a warning light Finding a parking space Driving down narrow country lanes Driving with the fuel light on Having to reverse in a narrow road with cars either side Parallel parking Merging onto a motorway Hesitating about taking over a cyclist Blind corners Being watched by other people when trying to park Sitting in traffic Missing a motorway exit and having to drive all the way back around Having to change lanes in peak time Fear of people going into the back of you Mastering a three lane roundabout Leaving the motorway at the wrong junction Being the driver for passengers you’re not very familiar with e.g. colleagues Sunday drivers Back seat drivers Doing a hill start Driving while your passengers are being loud Reversing out of a parking space Worrying about getting a flat tyre Hitting a car when parking Navigating a double roundabout Defrosting the car Pulling out around a bus at a bus stop Driving with a child in the car Taking over another vehicle on a motorway Rubber necking Being in a car with your partner Pulling out to join a roundabout Box junctions Driving somewhere with no signal Hitting a parked car when driving past it Remembering which side of the car the petrol cap is on Changing gear while driving up a hill Being in the wrong gear Driving with a pet in the car Not knowing how to fully work the lights Mini roundabouts Not knowing how to fully turn on the wipers

