Seventh Heaven: 7 benefits of latest technology

Technology plays a crucial role in all of our lives and incorporating the latest facilities into your home life can take things to a whole new level. Learn to focus on the following areas if you want to improve your life…

#1. Increase Home Protection

A safe home is a happy home, but it’s not only the internal threats that should be considered. Even when burglaries are unlikely, the thought of them alone will stop you from being able to fully relax. Modern tech features are the best way to overcome this problem.

The growing accessibility of CCTV and home alarm systems put homeowners a far stronger position. Now is a good time to invest in an internet security camera which will allow you to monitor you home remotely via your smart phone. Other features such as automated gates and motion-detecting spotlights can work wonders too.

#2. Better entertainment

Remember when the only entertainment was a handful of analogue TV channels and maybe some music on CD or perhaps vinyl – if you’re really old or just a hipster. Now thanks to the internet you can pretty much enjoy any entertainment you want from the comfort of your home. Want to stream your favourite music online? Then just go to Deezer or Spotify where you listen to just about any track you want.

Want to watch the latest Premier League football games? Then you can sign up to Sky Sports via Now TV and stream them online too. In fact, these days you don’t even have to watch traditional sports, you can watch people playing esports. Some of the most popular esports games are first person shooters like Counter-Strike and multi-player online battle arena games like Dota 2. Why, it’s even possible to take part in Esports betting just as you would bet on real sports events!

It might not be too long before we all have our own home robot



#3. Save Time

Modern life is fairly manic, and juggling your various commitments is no easy task. However, you can gain a little respite by utilising technology to complete household chores.

Dishwashers, slow cookers, and clothes dryers have all been popular tools for several years. In more recent times, robotic vacuums have become very useful too. Aside from saving valuable hours every single week, these can be the perfect way to ensure the house remains clean and tidy. They can make your home life feel more enjoyable.

Meanwhile, using paperless technology for various organisational tasks can save time and effort.

#4. Save Money

Financial headaches are the most common source of stress in all aspects of your life. While you would be forgiven for thinking those tech investments will cost money, many of them will actively save money in the long haul.

Eco-friendly additions such as LED lights and efficient toilets will help greatly. Meanwhile, trading cable or satellite TV subscriptions for a live streaming account can cut your entertainment costs.

With the right broadband deals, gaming and other cost-effective hobbies become possible too. Those savings enable you to enjoy other aspects of your life with greater authority.

On a separate note, price comparison sites like Confused or Compare The Market can be used to reduce home insurance and monthly bills.

#5. Better Sleep

For all of the improvements made during the waking hours, sleep patterns are probably the most vital aspect of all. If you are someone who suffers from insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, you’ll need to find a way of rectifying the problem. Tech devices can help.

While a comfortable bed and thick curtains are a great starting point, you need to do more. Indeed there are gadgets and apps that can help you achieve REM deep sleep. In turn, this can lead to improved looks and increased energy. Better still, you can notice those life-changing rewards in a matter of days.

Oh, and it doesn’t hurt to use night lights and soothing items to help the kids sleep.

#6. Improved Comfort

When it comes to comfort around the home, small gestures make the biggest impact. Enjoying a solid temperature should be considered essential. This is why getting the HVAC systems and other heating facilities should be top of the agenda.

The use of electric fireplaces can bring the classic aesthetic in a cost-effective and safer manner. Meanwhile, smart thermostats can be programmed to follow cycles and patterns. Similarly, boosting the air circulation with modern ceiling fans and tech facilities can aid the cause.

Other ideas include adding better showering facilities and boosting the shower pressure.

#7. Extended Garden Time

The fun around your home isn’t all about the internal features. The garden provides a new area for family entertainment, personal relaxation, and social events – particularly since lockdown. Sadly a lot of limitations are in place without the use of suitable technology.

Adding smart solar garden lights can extend your enjoyment into the evenings. Meanwhile, BBQ stoves and electronic backyard games increase the fun for everyone. This is an environment where you can enjoy the simple things too. Nonetheless, the introduction of a little technology can only bring improvements.

When supported by the other household benefits, you’ll feel happier around the home than ever before. What more could any homeowner ask for?

