Renault previews Mégane eVision at eWays event

Renault has revealed the Mégane eVision electric car at its inaugural eWays event, running from 15th to 27th October 2020.

Billed as a dynamic hatchback, it features one of the thinnest batteries on the market and a new ultra-compact powertrain providing a more spacious interior layout, claims Renault. The production version of the Mégane eVision is set to be introduced in the UK in 2022 and represents the reinvention of the compact hatchback – a sector the Mégane has been in for 25 years.

The electric motor is one of the most powerful in the Renault range of any fuel type, delivering 160kW of power (equivalent to 217hp) and 300Nm of torque, delivering acceleration from 0-62mph in under eight seconds. The large 60kWh battery is equipped with DC charging (up to 130kW) with fast charging ensuring drivers are able to cover long distances with quick top-ups, claims Renault.

Since 2010, Renault has sold more than 300,000 electric vehicles in Europe, leading the sector and attracting an increasing number of customers thanks to models like ZOE, Twizy, Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. This is likely to expand further with the production version of the Mégane eVision, the first in a whole range of electric cars that will provide a wider choice of vehicles to suit different uses more than ever before.

Earlier this year, Renault unveiled the innovative Renault MORPHOZ concept – a versatile, modular and autonomous electric concept car – which demonstrated a vision of what this change could look like. Also under development is vehicle to grid (V2G) technology that allows a parked vehicle to transfer excess energy from its battery to the grid.

Says Luca De Meo, CEO, Groupe Renault:

“Thanks to our brand-new Alliance platform CMF-EV, we broke the rules of size, use, design and energy efficiency to imagine the Mégane eVision show-car. We fully leveraged the potential of pure electric platform to re-invent the classical hatchback in an emotional way.

“With the thinnest battery on the market, a 4.21-metre compact body offering the roominess of a C-segment vehicle, the Mégane eVision is a masterpiece of packaging. We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future. Mégane eVision reinvents Mégane, and Renault reinvents Renault. This is just the beginning; a whole new generation of innovation-packed electric vehicles is to come.”



Mégane eVision in numbers: Length: 4,210mm

Width: 1,800mm

Height: 1,505mm

Wheelbase: 2,700mm

Wheels: 20 inches

Tyres: Continental 245/40 ZR 20

Weight: 1,650kg

Engine: 160kW (217hp) wound-rotor electric engine

Transmission: 4×2

Drive: Front-wheel drive

Charge: AC up to 22kW, DC up to 130kW

Batteries: 60kWh – 400V

