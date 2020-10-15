Remote working leaves UK firms vulnerable to cyberattack

Share



While 60% of respondents say their firms have experienced a cyberattack, 37% say they don’t have a cyber incident response plan in place, according to new research published by the Ponemon Institute and commissioned by Keeper Security.

This research, now in its fourth consecutive year, specifically focuses on the cybersecurity risks created by remote working environments. According to the research, 44% of respondents say their organisations experienced a data breach over the past 12 months.

The report paints a bleak picture of businesses’ porous cybersecurity defences. Of the 60% of respondents who say their organisations had a cyberattack, 50% say it was a general malware attack (above the global average of 42%) while 47% say they had a phishing/social engineering attack over the past year (about the same as the average of 48%).

COVID-19 has caused mass disruption to the way we work, and with this comes a whole wave of new cyber challenges companies cannot afford to ignore. On average, 63% of employees in organisations represented in this research are working remotely. Almost one-third (32%) of attacks were caused by compromised or stolen devices.

Despite the new concerns that come with working away from the office, more than half (57%) of respondents admit their IT security budget is inadequate for managing and mitigating these cybersecurity risks. Perhaps even more worrying, 60% claim the time to respond to a cyberattack has become longer, with one in five (19%) claiming this had increased ‘significantly’.

Says Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-founder of Keeper Security:

“The findings revealed today present a worrisome picture of the state of online safety for businesses across the UK and Europe. As we enter a prolonged period of remote working, it is critical that businesses feel sufficiently protected from possible cyberattacks. IT security systems are not keeping up with the demands of the new way we work. We commission this annual research with the Ponemon Institute because it is imperative that organisations turn this cybersecurity epidemic around.

Adds Larry Ponemon, Chairman and Founder at the Ponemon Institute:

“COVID-19 and widespread remote working has provided cybercriminals with a new means to attack businesses with greater levels of intensity and frequency. Cybersecurity in the Remote Work: A Global Risk Report highlights how cyberattacks on businesses across the UK and Europe are at risk in the era of remote working and should be making this a top priority and installing the most protective software out there.”

Keeper will be hosting an exclusive webinar on Wednesday, 21 October at 4 PM BST to discuss the results of the UK & European research findings: Cybersecurity in the Remote Work Era: A Global Risk Report – UK & Europe. You can download the full report and register here to attend the webinar.

Other key findings from the report include:

44% of respondents say their organisations had a data breach in the past 12 months.

Of the 60% who report their organisation had a cyberattack, 51% say they experienced credential theft, and 50% say it was a general malware attack.

Of those companies who have experienced a data breach during the past 12 months, the blame is placed heavily on cyberattacks like phishing (63%), followed by third-party mistakes (36%), and negligence from employees or contractors (36%).

With an average of 63% of employees working remotely having access to critical, sensitive, and proprietary information, businesses are most concerned about a lack of physical security in the worker’s new place of work (48%) and devices becoming infected with malware (34%).

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...