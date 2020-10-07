Proscenic launches M7 Pro Robot Vacuum cleaner

Share



Smart home appliance manufacturer Proscenic – which makes components for Panasonic, Hitachi, Zojirushi and Philips – has announced the availability of its £399 M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

Featuring simultaneous mopping capability and 4.0 laser navigation, the M7 Pro utilises the IPNAS 3.0 system to intelligently navigate and map the home, creating a real-time map of the house to plan the best cleaning path.

The device’s 24 sensors with LDS 360° and laser sensor learn the shape of a house and the location of the obstacles to clean every room. The cliff sensors can also scan and find steps and stairs.

The robot vacuum includes a large dust bin and a water tank, allowing users to choose to sweep, mop, or sweep and mop at the same time. Just snap on the water tank and wet the mopping cloth, to use the mopping function.

The vacuum features a 17.7cm suction inlet to remove dust and dirt from hard floors or to pull out dirt and hair trapped deeply in the carpet. With three choices of suction powers, the M7 Pro has been designed to meet different cleaning requirements on different surfaces.

In addition, the M7 Pro will automatically increase suction power to the max mode when a carpet is detected, to ensure a thorough cleaning. Once the robot vacuum leaves the carpet, it will turn back to the previous suction mode.

In conjunction with the Proscenic Home App, the M7 Pro robot vacuum can save more than one map, allowing the robotic vacuum cleaner to clean multiple floors.

Zone cleaning is another feature that can be used for cleaning in a specific room or area simply by dragging the cleaning frame on the map to the specified zone. Forbidden zones can be set by dragging the frame on the App for the places users do not want the robot vacuum cleaner to go to. Up to 10 no-go zones for a cleaning cycle can be set.

Equipped with a 5200mAh Lithium-Ion battery, the M7 Pro provides an operating time of up to 150 minutes and it will return to charge automatically when the battery gets low, and resume cleaning from where it left off until the job is complete.

During a cleaning session, the V-shaped roller brush can handle various floors types and uneven ground. The M7 Pro is able to climb the height of a 2cm step. When mopping, the Y-shaped cleaning path enables a triple-pass mopping action to clean every bit of dirt and grime, claims the manufacturer.

For users with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, the robot vacuum can be given voice instructions such as ‘start cleaning’, ‘stop cleaning’ or ‘go to the charging station.’

The Proscenic M7 Pro also works with an intelligent dust collector (available separately) which enables the device to automatically remove dust from the robot’s dust bin, removing the requirement for users to empty the dust container.

The Proscenic M7 Pro Vacuum Cleaner is now available from Amazon.com for $399 and from Amazon.co.uk for £399.

More information on the product can be found on the Proscenic website

Specifications:

Suction 2700Pa

Dust container capacity 600ML

Water tank capacity 110ML

Runtime 100-150 minutes

App Control

Alexa Voice Control

LDS Laser Navigation

