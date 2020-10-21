Peugeot e-208 scoops Best Electric Car award

Share



The Peugeot e-208 has taken home the ‘Best Electric Car’ award at Autocar’s inaugural ‘Britain’s Best Cars Awards’.

With electric vehicles becoming increasingly popular, the full-electric Peugeot e-208 saw off fierce competition to take the trophy. Autocar’s criteria for the award meant that contenders had to stand out and deliver uncompromising range and value, as well as proving themselves with practicality and impressing with style.

Said Autocar Editor Mark Tisshaw:

“The all-new Peugeot e-208 wins its category by showing how comparatively simply users of regular cars should be able to adapt to electric motoring in the future. Also for bringing with it the driving and beauty standards from the upper echelon of the fiercely-fought supermini market.”

The ‘Best Electric Car’ title adds to the all-new e-208’s growing list of award wins, having been named the 2020 European Car of the Year, and winning the ‘Electric Small Car of the Year’ at the What Car? Electric Car Awards 2020.

David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, added: “Receiving yet more praise for our first new generation fully-electric model gives us great confidence as we continue to develop our plans to provide a fully electrified range by 2023. Being recognised in Autocar’s ‘Britain’s Best Cars Awards’ shows our electric range offers drivers the power of choice without any compromise in capability.”

The Peugeot e-208 was the first in the brand’s new generation of electric vehicles, kicking off a strategy that aims to introduce a fully electrified range by 2023. Featuring a 136hp electric motor and a 50kWh battery, the all-new e-208 has a zero-emissions range of up to 217 miles of range (WLTP) from a single charge. Using 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes as little as 30 minutes.

The e-208 features Peugeot’s latest 3D i-Cockpit technology. Standard from Allure upwards, this provides access to all driving information through the 3D digital instrument panel and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also on board is a range of advanced driver aids, including Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning as standard, while the range-topping GT trim provides Connected 3D Navigation and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Prices for the Peugeot e-208 start from £26,025 including the Plug-in Car Grant.

To find out more about the all-new e-208, visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/new-208/e-208/

