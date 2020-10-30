Parents gaming with children to stay more connected

Share



Parents are spending an additional five hours a week playing video games with their kids as a way to stay connected.

A study of 2,000 Mums and Dads found six in 10 have enjoyed gaming sessions with their children, playing the likes of Fortnite and FIFA, becoming closer as a result.

A tenth have actually picked up a joystick or joypad for the first time in their lives in order share quality time with their youngsters while 56 per cent have upped the amount of time they’ve spent playing games with their offspring in recent months.

The study also found parents’ attitudes towards video games changed during periods of heavy lockdown.

Despite computer games often being seen as a negative influence on children, 60 per cent admitted their offspring would have struggled more with the lockdown and lack of socialising without them. And 57 per cent also reported their children see them as more ‘fun’ when they play games on the computer together.

Other benefits noticed by parents include enhanced multitasking skills (27 per cent), memory improvement (28 per cent) and better social skills (18 per cent).

Just under half of those polled (48 per cent) even said they’re more relaxed about their children’s use of computer games now, and less likely to restrict usage compared to pre-lockdown.

One in five families also said this new bonding experience has brought grandparents further into the fold, according to the OnePoll research.

Ria Rianti, spokesperson for Cadbury Heroes, which commissioned the research, said: “Now more than ever, families are looking for opportunities to connect, and we believe it’s the little things that can help bring us together – like sharing a hobby or learning a new skill.”

To celebrate video games bringing families closer together, Cadbury’s has created the Cadbury Heroes League – an online tournament where celebrities and gaming influencers train up their relatives to make the ultimate team. To have the chance to be featured in the tournament broadcast, visit @CadburyUK on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ cadburyuk/?hl=en

