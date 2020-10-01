OPPO unveils 5G Reno4 Series

Share



Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has unveiled its new Reno4 Series – a range of new 5G ready, Android handsets with prices starting as low as £329.

Announced today, the new range of 5G-ready smartphones from OPPO includes the Reno4 Pro, Reno4 and Reno4 Z. The Reno4 Pro and Reno4 both come in Galactic Blue and Space Black, while the Reno4 Pro also arrives in a limited-edition Green Glitter for the uber style-conscious.

All Reno4 series devices will be available in the UK on 16th October – Reno4 Pro (£699 RRP), Reno4 (£499 RRP) and Reno4 Z (£329 RRP).

The Reno4 series allows users to create or consume on the move, whether it’s gaming, watching or creating content across TikTok, YouTube or IGTV. The Reno4 series is all about the camera, from every angle. OPPO claims that selfies, large-scale and 360° shooting is made super simple with the Front Steady Video, Hyperlapse features and anti-shake capability of the rear-facing video, delivering a super stabilised and smooth experience.

The Reno4 Pro and Reno4 both boast Ultra Night Video and Ultra Steady Video providing unparalleled low light shooting on the move, reckons OPPO. Thanks to the Sony IMX708 ultra night wide-angle video lens, users can capture wider angle shots with far more detail.

An additional 10 popular movie filters will also be launched on the Reno4 Series’ smart video editing app, Soloop, so users can easily edit movie-quality video that’s ready to share. To support the intense usage that comes with creating and watching content is OPPO’s trademark Super VOOC 2.0 – super fast charging that means minimal downtime.

OPPO has also announced its entry-level phone, the Reno4 Z. Priced at just £329 this is one of the most affordable 5G handsets on the market. OPPO claims the Reno4 Z provides a great experience in a stylish case with powerful all-round performance. Available in Dew White and Ink Black colourways this completes the Reno4 Series line-up.



The Reno 4 Series at-a-glance

RENO4 Z £329 RENO4 £499 RENO4 PRO £699 120Hz 6.57” LCD FHD+ 90.4% 60Hz 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ 90.67% 90Hz 6.5” AMOLED FHD+ AA 92.1% / VA 93.4% 163.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 8.1mm 184g 159.3 x 74 x 7.8mm 183g 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6mm 172g MediaTek Dimensity 800 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 16MP + 2MP Hole Punch Selfie 48MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Mono) + (Retro) 2MP 32MP + 2MP Hole Punch Selfie Camera 48MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Mono) + LDAF 32MP Hole Punch Selfie Camera 48MP (Main) + 12MP IMX708 (Ultra-Wide) + 13MP (5 Hybrid Tele) + LDAF Side Fingerprint Scanner Under Display Fingerprint Scanner Under Display Fingerprint Scanner Dew White / Ink Black Gorilla Glass 3+ OPPO Reno Glow Galactic Blue/Space Black Gorilla Glass 3+ OPPO Reno Glow Galactic Blue/Space Black Gorilla Glass 5 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage 4000mAh 4020mAh 4000mAh 18W Charging 65W Super VOOC 2.0 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Dual SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM

