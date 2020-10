Nissan announces production of MY20 Leaf

Share

Nissan is to start of production of the MY20 LEAF range, including a new entry-grade 62kWh model, and lower ‘on the road’ pricing for the range-topping Tekna e+.

With production starting from 16th November, specification enhancements to both 40kWh and 62kWh versions include the introduction of an Intelligent Rearview Mirror on Tekna models, shark fin antenna as standard from N-Connecta, Blindspot Intervention on all grades, and the addition of telescopic adjustment on the steering wheel.

The introduction of the e+ N-Connecta to the LEAF range also creates a new entry-grade for 62kWh battery capacity models. LEAF e+ N-Connecta versions start from £32,695 OTR, including £3,000 Government Grant.

Meanwhile, the price of the range-topping e+ Tekna 62kWh has been reduced by £1,685 to £34,710.

LEAF Acenta and N-Connecta 40kWh and LEAF N-TEC 62kWh see no price changes, with only Tekna 40kWh versions receiving a price adjustment of £315 to include Nissan’s Intelligent Rearview Mirror as standard.

ProPILOT, Nissan’s advanced Driver Assistance technology, and ProPILOT Parking Assist option packs also benefit from a price reduction. ProPILOT is now £145 cheaper on N-Connecta versions at £450, whilst ProPILOT Parking Assist is £295 less, available for £795 on Tekna grades. More than half of LEAFs sold have been equipped with ProPILOT.

Says James Bird, EV Product Manager, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.;

“The Nissan LEAF continues to set the standard for advancing the affordability and desirability of zero-emission driving. The latest updates for the introduction of the MY20 LEAF range ensure the model is very competitive against other EVs in the segment, and even more accessible for customers.”

MY20 LEAF SPECIFICATION ENHANCEMENTS

The new Intelligent Rearview Mirror – standard from Tekna or a £395 option on N-Connecta versions – features a built-in LCD monitor displaying images from a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Drivers can switch between the LCD monitor and the standard rearview mirror, depending on the driver’s preference.

The driver is able to see unobstructed views behind the car through the clear video imagery, as well as use the rearview mirror to check on passengers and pets in the rear. The camera and image processing system achieves rearview image clarity in the LCD monitor with minimal glare, even during sunrise or sunset conditions, or when being followed by a vehicle with strong headlights, claims Nissan.

Blind Spot Intervention is now standard across all grades adding another safety feature to the already comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

A shark fin antenna is now standard from N-Connecta, helping reduce the overall height of the vehicle for better access to garages, and enhances the exterior design.

A new telescopic steering wheel is standard across the range with the steering column now fully adjustable for both reach and rake, allowing customers to find their ideal driving position.

The MY20 LEAF also sees the introduction of stylish Ceramic Grey as a body colour option, also available as a two-tone design with Pearl Black Metallic, priced at £745 and £1,095 respectively. Arctic White, Spring Cloud Green and the two-tone Spring Cloud/Pearl Black options have been discontinued.

MODEL OTR PRICE (INC. GOVT. GRANT) FEATURES & OPTIONS LEAF Acenta £26,845 · Entry level version · 40kWh battery – 168 miles (WLTP) LEAF N-Connecta £28,145 · 40kWh battery – 168 miles (WLTP) · Intelligent Around View Monitor · ProPILOT £450 cost option LEAF Tekna £30,160 · High spec version · 40kWh battery – 168 miles (WLTP) · BOSE Premium Audio System with 7 Speakers · ProPILOT as standard LEAF e+ N-Connecta £32,695 · Entry level e+ grade · 62kWh battery – 239 miles (WLTP) · Up to 217PS, 340Nm of torgue & 0-62mph of 6.9 seconds · ProPILOT £450 cost option LEAF e+ N-TEC £33,295 · Limited Edition e+ grade · 62kWh battery – 239 miles (WLTP) · LED Headlights · ProPILOT as standard LEAF e+ Tekna £34,710 · Halo e+ grade · 62kWh battery – 239 miles (WLTP) · LED Fog lights with cornering function · Intelligent Rear View Mirror · ProPILOT as standard

