Marshall Major IV headphones now available for £129

Though probably still best known for its guitar amplifiers, Marshall now has an impressive range of headphones too. Just launched are its Major IV headphones which will set you back £129.

The nice-looking headphones provide wireless play, cable-free charging and a new, improved ergonomic design, complete with ear cushions that are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear. Marshall claims this makes the headphones more comfortable and wearable over time.

Combing enhanced usability with classic Marshall elements, the manufacturer claims the Major IV delivers the signature Marshall sound that you’ve come to expect. The addition of wireless charging makes it even easier to charge and go. These are headphones truly built for the long haul, Marshall reckons.



Major IV delivers 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime, so you can stop worrying about your headphones dying on you when you need them. If you do ever find yourself without power, just plug your 3.5 mm cord into your device to keep listening. Major IV also has quick-charge capability – just 15 minutes of charging will give you an impressive 15 hours of listening.

Marshall’s Major IV headphones are available to purchase online at www.marshallheadphones.com from the 14th October. Pre-order is available now.

