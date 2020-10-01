Hublot announces Big Bang E UEFA Champions League

The new watch is based on the Hublot Big Bang e connected watch launched earlier this year, with a number of additional features designed to enrich the UEFA Champions League fan experience.

The 500-piece limited edition’s lightweight ceramic case and rubber bracelet are both in UEFA Champions League core blue. Owners will have various dials to choose from, downloadable from the Hublot Store. There are blue digital and analogue options, and a special colour-dial that can be customised to match one of the participating team’s kit colours.

The watch is powered by Wear OS by Google and comes loaded with the new Hublot Loves Football UEFA Champions League app. The user will get notifications to alert them to kick-off times (15 minutes before the game starts), goals, penalty, substitutions, yellow and red cards and time added on.

The app will also show team line-ups and VAR decisions, and then when it signals that the game is over, it will also begin a countdown to the next fixture. If there are two games taking place at the same time, users will be able to switch between them with a simple screen tap. The app will be also available to existing owners of the Hublot Big Bang e.