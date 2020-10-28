How To Get More Instagram Followers

Share



With more than 200 million active members and 60 million images shared plus 1.6 billion likes in a day, Instagram is undoubtedly one of the largest social media platforms. This social networking site has outgrown its previous impression as a platform for fun-loving children and young adults. Instead, it has become the go-to destination for businesses looking to build their brand and better reach their target audience.

While Automation on Instagram helps increase your brand’s awareness, there’s still more you should do to increase your Instagram following. But what other methods can you use to get more followers, you might ask? Well, here’s an in-depth look at some useful tips on how to increase your number of followers on Instagram, thereby resulting in growing conversions.

1. Post Content In An Orderly And Consistent Manner

If your goal is gaining more Instagram followers, you must never post content in a disorganized and random fashion. This might lead to even your current followers forgetting about you altogether.

You should instead have a posting schedule to share content with your followers now and then. Ideally, it’s best to post at least once a day but you shouldn’t overdo it as this might be ruled off as spam content. Moreover, do your research on the best time to post, which will depend on which industry you operate in.

With a schedule in place, you’ll be able to post content consistently, leading to an increase in your number of Instagram followers. Therefore, you’ll be able to improve your brand’s awareness among your followers.

2. Branded Hashtag

You need to create a customized and dedicated hashtag that enables your prospective followers to find you through a more targeted tag. Once they see your posts, there’s a greater possibility of them following you. Moreover, you should consider designing a branded tag for all the marketing campaigns you do on Instagram.

This is often a better deal as it doesn’t look promotional since you aren’t using specific business details like the company name. Consequently, followers use these campaign hashtags that then capture their connections’ attention. If these connections share similar interests, there’s a chance they’ll start to follow you.

3. Be Captivating

As you think of the perfect Instagram caption ideas, it’s advisable to be more creative and not use the obvious one-word hashtags. While these hashtags are effective, it’s best to mix them with other hashtags that tell your story. As you do this, try to be engaging to appeal to your potential followers by being ironic, witty, and funny.

4. Define Your Target Audience

In your quest to find more Instagram followers, you need to ask yourself a few questions about their attributes, including;

What’s the age?

What area are they from?

How and when do they use Instagram?

Where do they work?

What challenges do they often experience?

With the answers to these questions, you’ll be in a better position to draft up some appropriate Instagram content to get more followers. Doing this also ensures you always focus on meeting your target audience’s needs, hence keeping them interested in your brand in the long-term.

5. Create Your Style

Many brands use Instagram to market themselves, and while you might feel the need to try and copy their style to fit in, this is something you must never do. You should instead focus on developing a unique Instagram style. Doing this allows users to recognize your brand quickly.

