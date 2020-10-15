Google Pixel 5 now available to buy

Share

Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World have announced the new Google Pixel 5 is now available to purchase online and in-stores from today, 15th October 2020.

The Google Pixel 5 smartphone, which offers 5G connectivity, allows you to stream your favourite shows in ultra-clear HD video quality. The Pixel 5 can also be charged wirelessly, and with its Extreme Battery Saver, users will have an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours, claims Google.

The new Pixel 5 offers improvements to Google’s state-of-the-art smartphone camera including Night Sight, allowing customers to take vibrant photos, even in the dark. The rear-facing Ultra-Wide Lens gives you the opportunity to fit more people into frame, whilst Portrait Light brings studio-quality lighting to capture only the best angles of your friends and family. The Pixel 5 is also waterproof and can handle being submerged in 1.5 metres of freshwater for 30 minutes.

To make people’s lives even easier, the Quick Switch adaptor helps users move messages, contacts and photos from their old device to the Pixel 5 in just a few steps.

The Google Pixel 5 is available from Carphone Warehouse with triple data deals, meaning customers can get 72GB instead of 24GB for £35 per month and £99 upfront. The device is also available from Currys PC World, in-store and online with 12-months interest-free credit from £49.92 per month. You can buy now and claim a pair of Bose QC35 ii headphones, usually £259, until 19th October.

Says Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Dixons Carphone:

“Google continues to impress with its ground-breaking handsets and we’re excited to be bringing the new Google Pixel 5 to the market today. The Pixel 5’s Night Sight and Ultra-Wide Lens features open up so many more opportunities for photographers everywhere and its 5G connectivity enables customers to stream content at lightning speed.”

Customers can browse and shop for the new Google devices in-store or online. For more information on pricing and deals visit www.carphonewarehouse.com or www.currys.co.uk.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...