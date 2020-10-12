Goodwood SpeedWeek goes virtual

Share



In a motorsport world-first, millions of spectators will be able to enjoy live content from Goodwood SpeedWeek with full 360-degree audio and visual interaction, all streamed via Facebook.

Goodwood SpeedWeek presented by Mastercard promises to bring fans closer to the action than ever before with a one-off digital technology playground – all experienced from the comfort of viewers’ own homes.

Using the SpeedWeek Hub accessed at Goodwood.com, fans will be able to take a virtual paddock tour, use chatroom functionality to question their favourite drivers, and interact with the action through quizzes, polls, competitions and a ‘podium predictor’.

When road cars feature on the live stream, fans can press a button to add their favourite cars into a garage. From there, they can then link through to find further information and even book a test drive.

Running from 16-18th October, Goodwood Speedweek is billed as the most ambitious event to ever take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit with more than 12 miles of high-speed fibre cabling being laid and 49 high-definition cameras installed, including 19 trackside cameras and 15 live on-boards.

A television crew of 180 operators will help bring the action to life with 10 presenters and two TV studios required to cover all the action.

Each day will be dedicated to celebrating the automotive industry’s past, present and future – bringing together the best elements of the Festival of Speed and Revival using the latest technology.

It will include the iconic Goodwood Shootout on Sunday 18 October, with a winner-takes-all one-lap competition between some of the fastest machines in motorsport across the years, including hypercars, single-seaters and prototype sports cars.

Says the Duke of Richmond:

“Technology is a core feature of Goodwood motorsport events and we strive to showcase the most innovative and forward-thinking mobility innovations. At Goodwood SpeedWeek we were presented with a unique opportunity to go one step further, quite literally placing digital right at the heart of the experience. It’s allowed us to raise the bar even higher, offering a once in a lifetime, interactive experience that is accessible to viewers anywhere in the world.”

The all-electric Mach-E Mustang 1400 takes to the track at Goodwood SpeedWeek



The Technology Showcase

The event will celebrate the future of automotive technology with demonstrations of some of the latest innovations that are transforming the world of motorsport and mobility in front of our eyes today:

The Racing Mind: In partnership with Randox, Goodwood Speedweek will show viewers the inner workings and hidden brilliance of a racing driver’s mind and body under stress.

The first autonomous lap: Einride will undertake an autonomous lap on the Goodwood Motor Circuit including a behind-the-scenes look at how it was achieved.

F1 Technology: Before taking to the track to celebrate 70 years of F1, there will be a live grid walk of cars charting the evolution of technology in F1 through the ages.

Car vs Bike vs Drone: An all-electric race between the Virgin Formula E, Electric Harley and Drone racer on the Driftkhana course.

Jet Suit: A SpeedWeek presenter gets a behind-the-scenes look of Gravity and how you train to become a jet suit pilot.

Ford Electric Mustang: The all-electric Mach-E Mustang 1400 prototype will take to the track for a drift demonstration.

Sennheiser: An interactive demonstration of 360-degree binaural audio, live from the heart of the event.

Viewers and fans can sign up for alerts at: https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-speedweek/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...