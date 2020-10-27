Giffgaff top performing ‘lockdown’ mobile network
According to tech consultancy Yonder, Giffgaff was the top-performing mobile network, followed by Tesco Mobile, for meeting customer needs during lockdown.
Giffgaff was named by Yonder as the fourth-best performing business across all sectors under lockdown, behind Netflix, Amazon and Amazon Prime. Tesco Mobile followed closely in fifth and O2 was eighth out of 65 brands. Virgin Mobile was the lowest ranking of the mobile networks ranking 58th out of 65 in Yonder’s Opportunity Index.
Strategic Consulting expert, Manfred Abraham, said of the findings:
“Our data shows that providing security, helping customers manage change and provide things to look forward to have been people’s top demands during lockdown.”
Abraham continued: “Under lock-down, we saw the long-term benefits of Giffgaff’s customer and community-centric strategy pay off in spades. Our data shows that it helped customers feel the most secure, the most connected to other people outside of the home and helped customers feel better able to cope with changing circumstances than any other network.”
Top Performing Mobile Phone Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID
|
Mobile Industry Rank
|
Customer Experience
Sector top 20
|
Experience
Score
|
Experience Rank compared to top 66 UK consumer brands
|
1.
|
Giffgaff
|
116.3
|
4.
|
2.
|
Tesco Mobile
|
116.1
|
5.
|
3.
|
O2
|
115.5
|
8.
|
4.
|
EE
|
115.5
|
24.
|
5.
|
Three
|
113.0
|
35.
|
6.
|
Vodafone
|
110.6
|
46.
|
7.
|
Virgin Mobile
|
110.1
|
56.
Breakdown: Top Performing Mobile Phone Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID
|Feel secure wherever you are
|Create special moments for the people you love
|Have things to look forward to
|Feel connected to people outside household
|Have a sense of purpose
|Live your life to the fullest
|Have a sense of freedom
|Feel a sense of normality
|Cope with changes to your circumstances
|Know you are not alone
|Total
|
Giffgaff
|
50.3%
|
33.8%
|
36.4%
|
59.8%
|
43.2%
|
46.7%
|
46.4%
|
53.6%
|
43.5%
|
50.0%
|
120.8
|
Tesco Mobile
|
47.2%
|
34.2%
|
41.1%
|
57.0%
|
48.7%
|
42.1%
|
45.0%
|
51.4%
|
40.9%
|
47.1%
|
120.2
|
O2
|
46.4%
|
32.4%
|
37.0%
|
54.1%
|
39.5%
|
40.3%
|
42.3%
|
46.5%
|
38.7%
|
39.9%
|
117.5
|
EE
|
41.1%
|
29.7%
|
33.1%
|
48.0%
|
32.3%
|
37.1%
|
37.7%
|
37.6%
|
37.6%
|
40.9%
|
109.8
|
Three
|
31.3%
|
25.7%
|
34.7%
|
36.8%
|
32.7%
|
33.1%
|
28.5%
|
34.5%
|
27.0%
|
28.6%
|
105.0
|
Vodafone
|
34.8%
|
25.6%
|
25.3%
|
44.7%
|
28.7%
|
31.7%
|
37.8%
|
34.0%
|
28.3%
|
33.9%
|
102.3
|
Virgin Mobile
|
30.8%
|
25.0%
|
27.2%
|
39.1%
|
25.6%
|
32.2%
|
35.5%
|
37.4%
|
28.3%
|
32.3%
|
97.9
Top 66 Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID
|1.Netflix
|12. Jet2
|23. Tesco
|34. Costa Coffee
|45. SSE
|56. Virgin Mobile
|2. Amazon
|13. Lidl
|24. EE
|35. Three
|46. Vodafone
|57. Barclays
|3. Amazon Prime Video
|14. Aldi
|25. Greggs
|36. BT
|47. HSBC
|58. RBS
|4. Giffgaff
|15. Sky
|26. Nat West
|37. British Airways
|48. TSB
|59. E.On
|5. Tesco Mobile
|16. Uber Eats
|27. M&S Clothing & Home
|38. Superdrug
|49. Primark
|60. JD Wetherspoons
|6. Deliveroo
|17. Sainsburys
|28. Very
|39. Pret A Manger
|50. Argos
|61. KFC
|7. Nationwide
|18. ASOS
|29. Boots
|40. Lloyds
|51. EasyJet
|62. British Gas
|8. O2
|19. Just Eat
|30. Waitrose
|41. Santander
|52. New Look
|63. Scottish Power
|9. Ocado
|20. M&S (Food and Retail)
|31. Virgin Media
|42. Zara
|53. Starbucks
|64. EDF
|10. M&S Food
|21. Morrisons
|32. Virgin Atlantic
|43. BBC
|54. Cafe Nero
|65. Npower
|Brand
|Feel secure
|Create special moments for
|Have things to look forward to
|Feel connected to friend and family
|Have a sense of purpose
|Live your life to the fullest
|Have a sense of freedom
|Feel a sense of normality
|Cope with changes to circumstances
|Know you are not alone
|Total Score
|Ocado
|37.4%
|40.4%
|41.3%
|35.8%
|45.8%
|45.7%
|44.2%
|45.0%
|41.7%
|41.0%
|116.3
|M&S Food
|40.8%
|51.9%
|52.6%
|31.4%
|42.5%
|44.8%
|39.5%
|48.3%
|34.8%
|33.9%
|116.1
|Lidl
|39.0%
|37.2%
|46.5%
|34.2%
|42.9%
|45.2%
|40.5%
|55.0%
|45.1%
|36.2%
|115.5
|Aldi
|40.4%
|37.1%
|45.3%
|34.4%
|45.1%
|47.2%
|42.9%
|52.5%
|43.9%
|42.9%
|115.5
|Sainsburys
|41.2%
|33.4%
|44.2%
|28.6%
|39.8%
|40.8%
|36.9%
|52.3%
|38.2%
|38.6%
|113.0
|Morrisons
|36.4%
|33.8%
|40.5%
|32.4%
|39.1%
|37.8%
|36.0%
|51.5%
|40.0%
|35.8%
|110.6
|ASDA
|35.6%
|36.2%
|42.8%
|29.9%
|39.1%
|39.3%
|36.3%
|51.0%
|39.4%
|35.7%
|110.1
|Tesco
|37.0%
|36.9%
|41.3%
|32.8%
|40.8%
|43.1%
|37.6%
|48.8%
|42.1%
|40.4%
|110.0
|Waitrose
|33.7%
|35.7%
|41.6%
|26.2%
|36.3%
|35.2%
|34.6%
|42.9%
|30.6%
|29.7%
|106.2
