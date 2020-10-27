Giffgaff top performing ‘lockdown’ mobile network

Share



According to tech consultancy Yonder, Giffgaff was the top-performing mobile network, followed by Tesco Mobile, for meeting customer needs during lockdown.

Giffgaff was named by Yonder as the fourth-best performing business across all sectors under lockdown, behind Netflix, Amazon and Amazon Prime. Tesco Mobile followed closely in fifth and O2 was eighth out of 65 brands. Virgin Mobile was the lowest ranking of the mobile networks ranking 58th out of 65 in Yonder’s Opportunity Index.

Strategic Consulting expert, Manfred Abraham, said of the findings:

“Our data shows that providing security, helping customers manage change and provide things to look forward to have been people’s top demands during lockdown.”

Abraham continued: “Under lock-down, we saw the long-term benefits of Giffgaff’s customer and community-centric strategy pay off in spades. Our data shows that it helped customers feel the most secure, the most connected to other people outside of the home and helped customers feel better able to cope with changing circumstances than any other network.”

Top Performing Mobile Phone Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID

Mobile Industry Rank Customer Experience Sector top 20 Experience Score Experience Rank compared to top 66 UK consumer brands 1. Giffgaff 116.3 4. 2. Tesco Mobile 116.1 5. 3. O2 115.5 8. 4. EE 115.5 24. 5. Three 113.0 35. 6. Vodafone 110.6 46. 7. Virgin Mobile 110.1 56.

Breakdown: Top Performing Mobile Phone Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID

Feel secure wherever you are Create special moments for the people you love Have things to look forward to Feel connected to people outside household Have a sense of purpose Live your life to the fullest Have a sense of freedom Feel a sense of normality Cope with changes to your circumstances Know you are not alone Total Giffgaff 50.3% 33.8% 36.4% 59.8% 43.2% 46.7% 46.4% 53.6% 43.5% 50.0% 120.8 Tesco Mobile 47.2% 34.2% 41.1% 57.0% 48.7% 42.1% 45.0% 51.4% 40.9% 47.1% 120.2 O2 46.4% 32.4% 37.0% 54.1% 39.5% 40.3% 42.3% 46.5% 38.7% 39.9% 117.5 EE 41.1% 29.7% 33.1% 48.0% 32.3% 37.1% 37.7% 37.6% 37.6% 40.9% 109.8 Three 31.3% 25.7% 34.7% 36.8% 32.7% 33.1% 28.5% 34.5% 27.0% 28.6% 105.0 Vodafone 34.8% 25.6% 25.3% 44.7% 28.7% 31.7% 37.8% 34.0% 28.3% 33.9% 102.3 Virgin Mobile 30.8% 25.0% 27.2% 39.1% 25.6% 32.2% 35.5% 37.4% 28.3% 32.3% 97.9

Top 66 Brands According to Customer Experience During COVID

1.Netflix 12. Jet2 23. Tesco 34. Costa Coffee 45. SSE 56. Virgin Mobile 2. Amazon 13. Lidl 24. EE 35. Three 46. Vodafone 57. Barclays 3. Amazon Prime Video 14. Aldi 25. Greggs 36. BT 47. HSBC 58. RBS 4. Giffgaff 15. Sky 26. Nat West 37. British Airways 48. TSB 59. E.On 5. Tesco Mobile 16. Uber Eats 27. M&S Clothing & Home 38. Superdrug 49. Primark 60. JD Wetherspoons 6. Deliveroo 17. Sainsburys 28. Very 39. Pret A Manger 50. Argos 61. KFC 7. Nationwide 18. ASOS 29. Boots 40. Lloyds 51. EasyJet 62. British Gas 8. O2 19. Just Eat 30. Waitrose 41. Santander 52. New Look 63. Scottish Power 9. Ocado 20. M&S (Food and Retail) 31. Virgin Media 42. Zara 53. Starbucks 64. EDF 10. M&S Food 21. Morrisons 32. Virgin Atlantic 43. BBC 54. Cafe Nero 65. Npower

Brand Feel secure Create special moments for Have things to look forward to Feel connected to friend and family Have a sense of purpose Live your life to the fullest Have a sense of freedom Feel a sense of normality Cope with changes to circumstances Know you are not alone Total Score Ocado 37.4% 40.4% 41.3% 35.8% 45.8% 45.7% 44.2% 45.0% 41.7% 41.0% 116.3 M&S Food 40.8% 51.9% 52.6% 31.4% 42.5% 44.8% 39.5% 48.3% 34.8% 33.9% 116.1 Lidl 39.0% 37.2% 46.5% 34.2% 42.9% 45.2% 40.5% 55.0% 45.1% 36.2% 115.5 Aldi 40.4% 37.1% 45.3% 34.4% 45.1% 47.2% 42.9% 52.5% 43.9% 42.9% 115.5 Sainsburys 41.2% 33.4% 44.2% 28.6% 39.8% 40.8% 36.9% 52.3% 38.2% 38.6% 113.0 Morrisons 36.4% 33.8% 40.5% 32.4% 39.1% 37.8% 36.0% 51.5% 40.0% 35.8% 110.6 ASDA 35.6% 36.2% 42.8% 29.9% 39.1% 39.3% 36.3% 51.0% 39.4% 35.7% 110.1 Tesco 37.0% 36.9% 41.3% 32.8% 40.8% 43.1% 37.6% 48.8% 42.1% 40.4% 110.0 Waitrose 33.7% 35.7% 41.6% 26.2% 36.3% 35.2% 34.6% 42.9% 30.6% 29.7% 106.2

