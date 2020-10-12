Freeview Play to launch on Fire TV Edition TVs

Share



Freeview Play is launching on selected Fire TV Edition TVs, thanks to a new agreement announced today between Digital UK and Amazon.

Fire TV Edition viewers will be able to find and discover the shows they love, via the Freeview Play button on new Fire TV Edition remotes. From here, viewers can browse a carousel of hand-picked content recommendations from genres such as Comedy, Drama, Sports and Kids, and discover British public service broadcasting. New Fire TV Edition TVs with Freeview Play will be launching later this year.

Says Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Digital UK, the company leading the development of Freeview Play:

“Public-service television has certainly proved its worth to viewers during the past year with trusted news, extraordinary drama and entertainment. We are delighted that with Freeview Play, Fire TV Edition customers will have access to all of that, when they want and for free.”

Adds Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV Europe:

“I’m excited that our customers will be able to choose how they discover content from some of the top providers in the UK. Freeview Play brings together the best of live and on-demand TV from UK broadcasters, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to access it on selected Fire TV Edition TVs.”

Currently Freeview Play is home to over 85 channels and nine on-demand players; BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player and BBC Sounds. Freeview Play gives viewers access to over 20,000 hours of on-demand TV, including over 750 box sets, all for free.

Watched in over 17 million homes, Freeview is the UK’s biggest TV platform. The service is available on nearly all smart TVs sold in the UK.

In 2019, Freeview launched its mobile app, giving viewers access to the country’s most popular programmes all in one place, on the go. The Freeview platform is managed by Digital UK Ltd and DTV Services Ltd. The companies have four common shareholders – BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Arqiva – and Sky is a shareholder in DTV Services Ltd only.

