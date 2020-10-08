Fossil announces £199 Gen 5E smartwatch

Share

Fossil Group has announced the new Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch which will be available to purchase from November 26. The watch boasts all the essential features of the original Gen 5, with new styles and sizes to choose from.

Available in four colourways, the new £199 Gen 5E comes either in classic 44 mm size or a sized-down 42 mm style. Android and iPhone users can answer tethered calls, hear responses from Google Assistant and get audible alerts with the new Gen 5E.

Design refinements, including a phone tile and the addition of contact avatars, allow for quick access to ongoing call status, previous call history and improved overall usability.

Multi-day battery modes allow you to use the new Gen 5E for longer and custom mode allows users to save and quickly access an individual profile to fit your lifestyle. Quick charging (50 minutes to 80%) and enhanced battery modes allow the Gen 5E able to be worn and used all day and night.

Fossil claims the smartwatch will help you reach your fitness goals with cardio fitness level, heart rate and activity tracking as well as battery-saving workouts in the new Wellness app. Contactless features, like NFC payment, allow users to keep their wellness top of mind.

Finally, you can also use Google Assistant to control your Google Nest devices, lights, music and more – right from your wrist.

