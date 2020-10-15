Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 to star at Goodwood SpeedWeek

Share



Ford is demonstrating the full potential of its latest production and prototype performance vehicles to a global virtual audience at Goodwood SpeedWeek, October 16 to 18 – including European dynamic debuts for its fully electric Mustang Mach‑E 1400 and the new Puma ST.

Delivering targeted peak power of more than 1,400 PS, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 embodies the extremes of all-electric performance and showcases its abilities for the first time at the Goodwood Motor Circuit near Chichester, UK – demonstrated by Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, motorsports champion and professional fun-haver.

Ford claims the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is the ultimate example of the performance on offer from Ford all-electric powertrains. The result of 10,000 hours of collaboration by Ford Performance and RTR Vehicles, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is aimed at bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do, claims the manufacturer.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 uses seven motors to deliver 1,419 PS, with a single driveshaft connecting them to differentials that have a huge range of adjustability to set the car up for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing. Rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive configurations are all possible, and power delivery can be split evenly between front and rear, or completely to one or the other. Downforce is targeted at more than 1,000 kg at 160 mph.

“Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr. “This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.”

The new Puma ST is the first Ford Performance SUV in Europe – enhanced with sophisticated Sports Technologies including a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential (LSD) option, patented force vectoring springs and selectable Drive Modes from Eco to Track.

The one-time-only Goodwood SpeedWeek combines the best of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival events, streaming track action directly to car fans online.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...