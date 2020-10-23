Audi and Octopus Energy team up for ‘free’ miles

Share



Audi UK and green energy provider Octopus Energy have joined forces to offer owners of the brand’s electrified models the opportunity to travel for up to 5,000 miles free of charge.

By switching to Octopus Energy for their home energy, drivers of fully electric e-tron and plug-in hybrid TFSI e models can take advantage of an exclusive account credit of £90 – enough to provide an e-tron Sportback 55 quattro with charge for 5,000 miles. Customers placing a new e-tron order will also be able to deliver this complimentary charge to their car via a 7kW home wallbox which is available at no extra cost until December 31st.

The energy provider, which currently supplies power to over 1.5 million UK homes, offers 100% renewable electricity with one of the tariffs geared specifically towards EV drivers. It claims Octopus Go offers night time supply rates that are around 50 per cent cheaper on average than typical Economy 7 alternatives.

Using the myAudi app or the onboard MMI system, owners of etron and TFSI models can determine exactly when charging of their cars begins and ends so that they can take maximum advantage of these rates.

Audi UK is also currently supporting e-tron customers when they plug in away from home, by including a free 12-month subscription to the e-tron Charging Service along with an account credit for the service equivalent to around 1,000 miles-worth of electricity at no extra cost.

The electrified Audi range in the UK currently includes the fully electric e-tron SUV, the e-tron Sportback and plug-in hybrid TFSI e versions of the A6 Saloon and Avant, A7 Sportback, Q5 and Q7 SUVs and A8 luxury saloon. More are on the horizon, including the Q4 e-tron compact SUV and the e-tron GT sports car.

Says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle:

“Audi is taking a root and branch approach to the challenge of minimising the environmental impact of its cars at every stage of their lifecycle. It makes total sense for us to endorse and work with Octopus, because its 100 per cent clean energy can help our customers to scale back that impact even further at a local level without committing to contracts or paying inflated green premiums. ”

