Apple iPhone 12: four 5G-compatible models announced

Also available is the standard iPhone 12 which will start at £799 – a £70 gain on last year – while at the higher-end there are two iPhone 12 Pro phones, with 6.5″ and 6.7″ displays. These will be available for £999 and £1,099 respectively

All four of the devices share a new design including a more squared edge, similar to the iPhone 4 and 5, but with edge-to-edge OLED displays and a notch at the top for Face ID.

Both of the iPhone 12 Pro phones have some of the most advanced features which Apple has designed in a smartphone, with the iPhone Pro Max capable of recording video in Dolby Vision HDR, 4K and 60 frames per second.