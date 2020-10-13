Apple iPhone 12: four 5G-compatible models announced
Also available is the standard iPhone 12 which will start at £799 – a £70 gain on last year – while at the higher-end there are two iPhone 12 Pro phones, with 6.5″ and 6.7″ displays. These will be available for £999 and £1,099 respectively
Both of the iPhone 12 Pro phones have some of the most advanced features which Apple has designed in a smartphone, with the iPhone Pro Max capable of recording video in Dolby Vision HDR, 4K and 60 frames per second.
A new A14 Bionic chip – the first to be built on a five nanometre process – is being used to carry out more advanced enhancements to photos. The firm said it would deliver night-mode selfies without using the flash, as well as better deal with colour, contrast and noise in challenging settings.
“5G will bring a new level of performance for downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity and so much more,” said chief executive Tim Cook.
However, for the first time, none of the devices will be bundled with headphones or a charger. Apple said the move was to help reduce its impact on the environment.