Apple iPhone 12: four 5G-compatible models announced

Apple has announced four 5G-compatible models in its new iPhone 12 range, including a new iPhone 12 Mini retailing for £699. Measuring just 5.4″ from corner to corner, the Mini is billed as the smallest 5G device available in the world. 

Also available is the standard iPhone 12 which will start at £799 – a £70 gain on last year – while at the higher-end there are two iPhone 12 Pro phones, with 6.5″ and 6.7″ displays. These will be available for £999 and £1,099 respectively

Both of the iPhone 12 Pro phones have some of the most advanced features which Apple has designed in a smartphone, with the iPhone Pro Max capable of recording video in Dolby Vision HDR, 4K and 60 frames per second.

A new A14 Bionic chip – the first to be built on a five nanometre process – is being used to carry out more advanced enhancements to photos. The firm said it would deliver night-mode selfies without using the flash, as well as better deal with colour, contrast and noise in challenging settings.

“5G will bring a new level of performance for downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity and so much more,” said chief executive Tim Cook.

However, for the first time, none of the devices will be bundled with headphones or a charger. Apple said the move was to help reduce its impact on the environment.

Chris Price
