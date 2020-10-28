AirCar completes flight tests

Share



AirCar, a fifth-generation flying car designed by Professor Stefan Klein, has completed two flights at Piestany airport in Slovakia this week. The model safely achieved two full airport patterns, including two takeoffs and landings.

Capable of transforming from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes, AirCar is designed for leisure and self-driving journeys, and also as a commercial taxi service. The dual mode transformation vehicle can go from driving to flying mode with the click of a button.

Whereas cars can be heavy, planes must be light. The two-seat model weighs 1,100kg and can carry an additional load of 200kg per flight. Powered by a BMW 1.6l engine, the car-plane has an effective power output of 140HP. Estimated travel range of AirCar is 1,000km and flight consumption of 18 l/h.

AirCar takes you from ground to sky with a takeoff of 300m reaching speeds up to 200 km/h. But most importantly, the stability and controllability of the AirCar is accessible to any pilot, claims the manufacturer.

“The key flight parameters confirmed all theoretical concepts and calculations that the development of the AirCar was based on. Following the completion of all required flight tests in compliance with EASA regulations, we will deliver a model with a certified ADEPT, 300HP engine within the next 6 next months” said Professor Stefan Klein, Klein Vision’s CTO and test pilot. “The good news is, we already have a buyer,” Professor Klein added.

“With AirCar you will arrive at your destination without the hassle of getting a ride to airport and passing through commercial security, you can drive your AirCar to the golf course, the office, the mall or your hotel and park it in a normal parking space,” said Anton Zajac, Klein Vision’s co-founder, investor and pilot.

“The wing and tail deployment/retraction mechanism is very impressive, converting the automobile into an airplane. The cockpit providing space for the driver/pilot and a passenger is very roomy and nicely styled. The overall appearance of the flying car on road and in the air is superb,” concluded Dr. Branko Sarh, a retired Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow.

For the flight video, click here. For more information on Klein Vision company visit www.klein-vision.com.

