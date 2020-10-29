Accessorise with these latest gadgets – including iPhone 12 cases

Share

Thinking of buying one of the many new iPhone 12 cases on the market or maybe investing in a cheap 4K camera. Here we take a look at the some of the accessories available in time for Christmas…

Catalyst Total Protection Case for AirPods Pro $49.99

How about this for a tough-looking AirPods Pro case? Available in either stealth black or army green, this rugged case is waterproof up to 100m (330ft) and drop proof to 3m (10ft) meaning you can now easily take your AirPods Pro anywhere without the worry. With an impact-absorbing silicone interior and a tough washable polycarbonate exterior, the case also comes with a detachable carabiner so you can easily hook it on to your belt, bag or purse. It is fully compatible with wireless charging.

Given the Covid times we are living in, you can also easily wash and disinfect your case using 70% isopropyl alcohol or 70% ethanol, which – the company claims – significantly reduces infectivity of enveloped viruses like SARS-CoV-2 with one-minute exposure time. In addition, as part of the Catalyst Cares program, for every Total Protection AirPods Pro case purchased in the USA until Dec 31, 2021, Catalyst will make a US$1 donation to the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund. The case is available to buy from November 16th. For more information go to catalystcase.com.

Speck iPhone 12 case range approx £25

Accessories manufacturer Speck has announced a comprehensive line up of protective, durable, and slim cases, with built-in antimicrobial protection, now available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets. Speck claims the entire line of cases for the iPhone12 series provides consumers with unparalleled protection from stain and odour-causing bacteria and drops up to 4 metres. It is available to order today at Amazon.co.uk.

QDOS I Hybrid Neon iPhone 12 cases approx £25

Designed to stand out, the stylish semi-transparent, QDOS I Hybrid Neon iPhone 12 cases provide a fluorescent green, blue or pink tint to the iPhone 12 while keeping it protected. Built by dual injection with advanced shock-absorbent polymers, this case has a robust design providing up to 3m of military-grade drop protection.

Solid and seamless with flexible buttons, the case is comfortable and easy to grip. Combining fashion and functionality, it has raised bevel edges to protect the iPhone screen when placed face down, as well as precision cut-outs for full access to all ports and lenses. It is available for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



Akaso KeyChain 4K camera $99

Akaso, which claims to be a world leader in affordable, high-quality action cameras has unveiled its latest Akaso KeyChain today (October 29th, 2020). Weighing only 36g, KeyChain is billed as the world’s lightest action camera with the capability of recording 4K video at 30fps in top-notch quality. Priced at US$99, users can check out the website to learn more: http://keychain.akasotech.com

Ted Baker iPhone 12 cases approx £25

Ted Baker is probably best known for its clothing range, but it also produces some pretty darned fashionable phone cases, including some with built in mirrors. One of the prettiest in our opinion is this Jasmine print case. Available for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max it will set you back around £25 from Proporta.

Nudient V3 phone case £25.90

Swedish tech accessories brand has also launched a range of stylish iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max phone cases, including this unusually coloured saffron yellow model. Partnering with Scandinavian designer, Jesper Ståhl, Nudient claims its vision of the perfect ultra-thin phone case has been brought to life. Three-time champ at the Elle Decoration Design Awards, Jesper is known for his timeless designs and an attention to detail and the product user.

The cases boast a smooth grip with three layers of rubberised material which is both comfortable to hold yet easy to slide into your pocket. The V3’s thin precise-feeling also gives the impression of not having a case and fits smoothly around the phone, whilst the construction protects the phone and camera and premium fabric prevents scratches to the phone surface. In addition, a card holder, crafted from fine leather, can be purchased to match Nudient’s V3 phone case.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...