Withings ScanWatch monitors COVID-19 symptoms

After gaining approval for medical use, Withings has announced the European availability of its ScanWatch to the general public – a device that can measure low blood oxygen levels present during COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Developed by cardiologists and sleep experts, it is believed to be the world’s first clinically validated hybrid smartwatch to detect both atrial fibrillation (AFib) and overnight breathing disturbances.

In addition to detecting AFib and overnight breathing disturbances, ScanWatch can also be helpful for those with COVID-19 to monitor their blood oxygen saturation levels on-demand from home via the embedded SpO2 sensor.

To assist the medical community during this time, Withings is currently involved in a research initiative with the Department of Cardiology at the university hospital of the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, which is integrating ScanWatch into a COVID-19 patient monitoring project.

Withings’ most medically advanced wearable to date, it boasts a battery life of up to 30 days and is designed to help users and their physicians monitor overall health through a wearable that identifies highly prevalent, yet largely underdiagnosed cardiovascular, respiratory and sleep breathing issues early.

Currently, ScanWatch is CE marked for AFib detection, both via electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmography (PPG), and for SpO2 measurement. ScanWatch can detect overnight breathing disturbances with the full CE clearance for sleep apnea detection capabilities expected later this year.

Says Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings:

“We announced ScanWatch earlier this year to an enthusiastic response. Today, its capabilities to detect heart rhythm disorders as well as to track blood oxygen saturation levels have become even more amplified due to COVID-19.”

“With the CE mark regulatory approval for AFib detection and SpO2 measurement, we are delighted to be able to make ScanWatch available to customers in Europe now, with medical-grade sleep apnea detection coming later this year as well as U.S. availability.”

Finally, ScanWatch can also be used as an activity monitor to track parameters such as steps, calories, elevation, workout routes (via connected GPS) and can automatically recognize more than 30 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming and cycling. It also offers fitness level assessments through an indicator called VO2 Max, which measures the ability of the heart and muscles to convert oxygen into energy during physical exercise.

ScanWatch is commercially available in Europe for €279/£249.95 (38mm) and for €299/ £279.95 (42mm) at withings.com, Amazon and select consumer electronics retailers. It will be available in the United States later this year, following FDA-clearance, for $279 (38mm) and $299 (42 mm) online at withings.com and Amazon as well as at Best Buy stores.

