Top 10 iOS games apps record – Clash of Clans tops list

Data presented by Stock Apps indicates that the top ten games apps on iOS in the United States recorded an estimated 190,385 cumulative daily installs.

Clash of Clans ranks top with about 21,667 daily installs. Pokémon GO has the second-highest installs at 21,346 followed by Coin Master with 20,824 daily installs. Among Us and Candy Crush Saga occupy the fourth and fifth spots at 19,890 and 18,898 respectively.

Other notable isntalls were recorded by Call of Duty (18,771), Homescapes(18,046), Roblox(17,040), Gardenscapes (16,948) and Toon Blast (16,864)

The research also overviewed the gross revenue for the day for the ranked games. Cumulatively, the games generated $9.75 million. Roblox leads with $2.48 million followed by Pokémon GO at $1.92 million while Candy Crush comes third at $1.86 million. Coin Master is fourth with a revenue of $978,273 while Homescapes closes the top five categories with $865,142.

Other game apps to generate significant revenue include Gardenscapes (16,948), Clash of Clans(21,667), Toon Blast(16,864), Call of Duty (18,771)and Among Us (19,890).

The growth of mobile gaming is due to various factors, according to the research report:

“The daily installs and revenue can be considered high having built on the moment established during the coronavirus pandemic. At the peak of the health crisis, most people were in lockdown and shifted to mobile games as a means of passing time.

“Notably, before the pandemic, mobile gaming on iOS and other platforms was growing rapidly. iOS game developer companies have been investing more resources into creating new games and mobile versions of well-known stationary games.”

The penetration of mobile devices is further expected to spur growth.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://stockapps.com/top-10- ios-game-apps-record-over- 190k-daily-installs-in-the-us/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

