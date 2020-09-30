The Future of Gaming Technology by the End of 2020

Share



The Internet and advanced technology in general have changed almost everything, even the gaming industry. The technology now allows the players to be immersed in the gameplay in a real life environment. Since games were introduced many decades ago they have evolved considerably and now the industry earns billions of dollars every year. Nothing can stop it, it seems.

The games have grown from few pixels to advanced graphics and high definition technology displays and spread from complex machines to smart mobile devices. Moreover, with the advent of technology the gaming industry has created career opportunities for millions of people around the world.

Want to know what we mean when we talk about the future of gaming technology? Continue reading to find out what we’re expecting by the end of 2020.

Hyper-Immersive Gameplay and Photo Realistic Graphics

Photorealistic graphics have been here from quite a long time to catch the look of real-life characters. However, by the end of 2020 expecting that by the end of 2020 the 3D graphics will be efficient enough to create indistinguishable characters in real life.

This will create an immersive gameplay environment for gamers. For instance, someone playing joker123 online will feel like he is sitting in a casino & playing with others.

Cloud Gaming

From complex machines to personal computers to consoles, laptops and then mobile phones, now one will be able to play a game on any system or device just by logging into his account.

It means that you can resume your game from the same level if you forget to take your device in which you started playing the game in the first place. This future technology will also be available to download updates and assess the updated game. It will make the games economical and accessible for those who cannot afford pieces and consoles.

Socialization and Virtual Reality

Virtual reality seems to isolate the players from other people but actually it connects them with the other people in the field. The chat rooms help them to exchange views with others and share their success, experiences and advice. They are indirectly a way to collaborate with more and more people and socially interact with them.

