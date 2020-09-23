Skoda partners with Parkopedia to help find parking spaces

Share



Finding a vacant parking space or the nearest multi-storey car park in a strange town can be a nerve-racking experience. Thankfully ŠKODA drivers can now get some help thanks to a new partnership with parking service provider, Parkopedia.

As a result of the partnership, ŠKODA drivers now have access to real-time information on millions of parking spaces throughout Europe, which is displayed via the vehicle’s navigation system or the ŠKODA Connect App. The parking space locator is one of many features of the mobile online services included in ŠKODA Connect.

Using the vehicle’s navigation system or the ŠKODA Connect App, the cheapest and closest parking options are displayed at the respective location or a selected address. In addition to the fees, it also shows whether the parking spaces are actually vacant – in real-time, subject to availability. The latest version of the ŠKODA Connect App or the navigation system can also provide route guidance directly to the selected parking space.

Says Jan Havlas, co-ordinator of Connected Car projects at ŠKODA AUTO:

“We are constantly expanding our ŠKODA Connect service offers with the aim of making remote vehicle access and communication more convenient for our customers. The partnership with Parkopedia is another important element of this. Parkopedia offers ŠKODA drivers the parking service and an integrative user experience via the ŠKODA Connect app and the vehicle’s infotainment display”.

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia provides detailed information on more than 70 million parking spaces in 15,000 cities and 89 countries worldwide. These include multi-storey car parks, public and private parking facilities.

