Panasonic offers refurbished laptops for e-learning

Panasonic has announced partnerships with three major charities in Europe to provide refurbished laptops and tablets to socially disadvantaged families.

The programme is focused on enabling children to have access to the full benefits of eLearning in the current climate. In the UK, the equipment will be used in Sheffield and Northern Ireland.

Save the Children in the UK, Apprentis D’Auteuil in France and Die Arche Kinder Projekt in Germany will receive 100 refurbished semi-rugged laptops and handheld devices during a two-year period – starting with 30 now.

The equipment can be easily sanitised and shared among multiple families via a ‘library’ system. The first delivery of devices to the charities will have a total value of €50,000.

The programme follows a Panasonic campaign to equip European University Professors with Lecture Capture Solutions. Participants of the campaign were asked about their experience of delivering virtual lectures during the previous semester and a lack of technical equipment on both sides was cited as a major challenge.

For this initiative, equipment is being provided by the “Mobile Solutions Business Division” of Panasonic Manufacturing UK. Kevin Jones, its Managing Director comments:

“Feedback from professors across Europe quickly identified the need for students from all backgrounds to also have access to technology at home to be able to take advantage of eLearning solutions. We are in a privileged position to be able to help.”

Save the Children has helped 20,000 children and their families in the UK over the past two years with early learning and development support. The partnership with Panasonic has been welcomed as an important addition to schemes already in place to help provide access to technology.

Says Sayyeda Salam, Director of Partnerships and Philanthropy at Save the Children:

“During the Coronavirus pandemic, families have been relying on digital resources to enable their children’s learning to continue at home. However, not all families across the UK can afford computers or tablets and children from these households risk falling behind in their education.

“Save the Children works with local communities and partners to ensure these children get the vital support they need. This generous donation from Panasonic will make a big difference and help children to reach their full potential.”

