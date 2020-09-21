OneWeb to resume satellite launches December 2020

Share

Resumption of Arianespace launch services to complete deployment of the OneWeb constellation

Next launch planned for December 2020

Now on track to begin commercial service above 50 degrees north latitude within 12 months

OneWeb, the London-based communications company, has amended its existing launch contract with Arianespace. Launches for OneWeb are now scheduled to resume in December 2020, putting the company on track to complete the deployment of its full global constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites by the end of 2022.

The amended agreement with Arianespace provides for 16 launches placing another 34-36 satellites per launch into OneWeb’s growing constellation. OneWeb’s return-to-flight launch in December will increase OneWeb’s in-orbit fleet to 110 satellites.

OneWeb plans to commence commercial services by the end of 2021. Initial regions will include: The United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic seas and Canada.

This amended agreement, which remains subject to confirmation and consummation of OneWeb’s restructuring plan, is an important milestone for OneWeb as it plans to emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with HM Government and Bharti Global the prevailing bidders in the sale process.

OneWeb Satellites, OneWeb’s joint venture with Airbus, is responsible for manufacturing the satellites and is ramping up the pace of production and execution to meet the upcoming launch schedule.

OneWeb anticipates the closing of the planned sale of the company in Q4 2020, subject to confirmation of OneWeb’s restructuring plan, court approval and regulatory consents.

